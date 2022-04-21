‘It means everything’: Montrose firm wins country’s top business award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of a Tayside firm awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise says the award “means everything”.

Montrose-based John Lawrie Tubulars Ltd is one of the largest purchasers and suppliers of steel tubular products in the UK.

But what makes the business stand out its environmental benefits which it can detail to an incredibly precise level.

For every tonne of its repurposed steel tubulars used there is a carbon dioxide saving of 97.21% compared to producing new steel.

The company, which has 38 staff in Montrose and Scunthorpe, has won a Queen’s Award for sustainable development.

John Lawrie Tubulars boss ‘deeply proud’

Chief executive Vic Sinclair said: “This award means everything to us.

“Our aim is always to keep our business moving forward and to make a real difference.

“To receive this acknowledgment is a deeply proud moment.

“Innovation is key to our growth strategy and we’re looking forward to continuing to evolve our business to meet market and environmental demands.”

John Lawrie Tubulars repurposes redundant steel tubulars from the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Extending the life of materials through reuse, repurpose and recycling is at the core of the business.

It aims to minimise waste, pollution, water and the consumption of finite resources.

John Lawrie Tubulars managing director Iain Laing adds: “We share our greener credentials with our suppliers and clients.

“The response has been incredibly positive.”

Montrose investments as firm targets new markets

The business is making more than £1 million in its operations in Montrose and Houston, Texas.

John Lawrie Tubulars is targeting more growth in the construction, rail and water wells industries.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country.

This year 232 businesses were recognised.

The awards said: “It is felt the company is demonstrating a measured and positive impact to the circular economy, specifically operating in a challenging environment and industry.”

