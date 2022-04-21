‘It means everything’: Montrose firm wins country’s top business award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘It means everything’: Montrose firm wins country’s top business award

By Rob McLaren
April 21 2022, 5.58am Updated: April 21 2022, 11.34am
John Lawrie Tubulars chief executive Vic Sinclair.
The boss of a Tayside firm awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise says the award “means everything”.

Montrose-based John Lawrie Tubulars Ltd is one of the largest purchasers and suppliers of steel tubular products in the UK.

But what makes the business stand out its environmental benefits which it can detail to an incredibly precise level.

For every tonne of its repurposed steel tubulars used there is a carbon dioxide saving of 97.21% compared to producing new steel.

The company, which has 38 staff in Montrose and Scunthorpe, has won a Queen’s Award for sustainable development.

John Lawrie Tubulars boss ‘deeply proud’

Chief executive Vic Sinclair said: “This award means everything to us.

“Our aim is always to keep our business moving forward and to make a real difference.

“To receive this acknowledgment is a deeply proud moment.

“Innovation is key to our growth strategy and we’re looking forward to continuing to evolve our business to meet market and environmental demands.”

John Lawrie Tubulars repurposes redundant steel tubulars from the North Sea oil and gas industry.

John Lawrie Tubulars reuses steel from the North Sea.
Extending the life of materials through reuse, repurpose and recycling is at the core of the business.

It aims to minimise waste, pollution, water and the consumption of finite resources.

John Lawrie Tubulars managing director Iain Laing adds: “We share our greener credentials with our suppliers and clients.

“The response has been incredibly positive.”

Montrose investments as firm targets new markets

The business is making more than £1 million in its operations in Montrose and Houston, Texas.

John Lawrie Tubulars is targeting more growth in the construction, rail and water wells industries.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country.

John Lawrie Tubulars managing director Iain Laing.
This year 232 businesses were recognised.

The awards said: “It is felt the company is demonstrating a measured and positive impact to the circular economy, specifically operating in a challenging environment and industry.”

Last year Dundee business Aydya Group, which sells ion8 water bottles and knife sharpeners, won a Queen’s Award.

