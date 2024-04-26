Anglo American rebuffs BHP’s £31bn takeover hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Anglo American rebuffs BHP’s £31bn takeover hopes

By Press Association
Shares in Anglo American had surged on Thursday after the approach was announced (Anglo American/PA)
Anglo American has rejected a £31.1 billion plan to create the world’s largest copper miner after being approached by Australian rival BHP.

The company’s board on Friday said that BHP’s proposal “significantly undervalues” the business and its “future prospects.”

The unsolicited approach from BHP would include a structure which “is highly unattractive” for Anglo’s shareholders, “given the uncertainty and complexity inherent in the proposal, and significant execution risks”, the board said.

The board said that it had unanimously rejected the proposal.

“Anglo American is well positioned to create significant value from its portfolio of high quality assets that are well aligned with the energy transition and other major demand trends,” said chairman Stuart Chambers.

“With copper representing 30% of Anglo American’s total production, and with the benefit of well-sequenced and value-accretive growth options in copper and other structurally attractive products, the board believes that Anglo American’s shareholders stand to benefit from what we expect to be significant value appreciation as the full impact of those trends materialises.”

The FTSE 100 mining giant revealed on Thursday that it had been approached by BHP, sending its shares soaring by around 16%.

The proposal was “unsolicited” and “highly conditional”, but Anglo said on Thursday that it would consider it.

The bid would have seen BHP pay £25.08 for every Anglo American share, which would include stock in Anglo subsidiaries Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore.

It would be conditional on Anglo demerging its entire shareholdings in the two businesses to its shareholders.

If it goes ahead, BHP still has the chance to up its offer or take the deal to shareholders, the tie-up of the two companies could create the world’s largest copper miner.

Together the two businesses produce around 10% of global output.

Copper is going to be one of the key metals of the future because it is a good conductor of electricity.

This means that it is a vital component in the devices that will be needed to move the global economy away from fossil fuels and towards green electrical alternatives.

“The BHP proposal is opportunistic and fails to value Anglo American’s prospects, while significantly diluting the relative value upside participation of Anglo American’s shareholders relative to BHP’s shareholders,” Mr Chambers said.

“The proposed structure is also highly unattractive, creating substantial uncertainty and execution risk borne almost entirely by Anglo American, its shareholders and its other stakeholders.

“Anglo American has defined clear strategic priorities, of operational excellence, portfolio, and growth, to deliver full value potential and is entirely focused on that delivery.”