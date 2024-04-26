Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Community category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Community

The Community award is sponsored by Insights.

This award recognises more than profit groups and businesses who put community at their heart.

The winner will demonstrate:

Significant contribution to the community

Ability to influence customers and suppliers to adopt the best environment, workplace and community practices

Commitment to local employment, partnership working and social inclusion

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Community category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Community category sponsored by Insights

Thank you to Insights for sponsoring the Community category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Insights Learning & Development is a global organisation which was founded in Dundee, Scotland 30 years ago.

It works with some of the world’s biggest companies, helping their people to increase self-awareness, improve relationships and solve real and pressing business issues.

Through the framework of a common language of colour, Insights helps people understand themselves and others, communicate with impact, tackle business challenges and become more effective teams by putting people right at the heart of everything it does.

Insights’ purpose is to create a world where people truly understand themselves and others and are inspired to make a positive difference in everything they do. Insights people are guided by the company’s values of making a difference, delivering results, working together, enabling success and enjoying the journey.