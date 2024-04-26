Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Transition to Net Zero category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Transition to Net Zero

The Transition to Net Zero award is sponsored by Forth Ports.

This award is open to any business offering products or services to help the transition to net zero. It is also open to companies, in any sector, who have undergone changes to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

The winner will demonstrate:

A clear net zero strategy

Investment in upskilling and people to achieve net zero goals

Environmental benefits to date

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Transition to Net Zero category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Transition to Net Zero category sponsored by Forth Ports

Thank you to Forth Ports for sponsoring the Transition to Net Zero category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Forth Ports was established in 1967 and has grown to be the third largest port operator group in the UK and the largest in Scotland.

Operating seven strategically located ports, Forth Ports Scotland provides fast and efficient access to major industry hubs and 70% of the Scottish population.

Forth Ports Dundee is a significant economic driver for the city and through investment has positioned itself as a market leader within the offshore renewables market.

David Webster, commercial director at Forth Ports, said: “Forth Ports have been delighted to support the Courier Business Awards over the last 10 years, and also very proud and gratified to have been nominated for – and received – a number of awards over that time. We look forward to the 2024 awards!”