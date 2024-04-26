Courier Business Awards 2024: Transition to Net Zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Courier Business Awards 2024: Transition to Net Zero

Shine a light on your business by entering the awards this year.

By Courier Business Awards

Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Transition to Net Zero category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Sheridan Jenkins and Mark Jennison of Realise Energy Services, last year’s Transition to Net Zero award winner. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Transition to Net Zero

The Transition to Net Zero award is sponsored by Forth Ports.

This award is open to any business offering products or services to help the transition to net zero. It is also open to companies, in any sector, who have undergone changes to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

The winner will demonstrate:

  • A clear net zero strategy
  • Investment in upskilling and people to achieve net zero goals
  • Environmental benefits to date

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Transition to Net Zero category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Transition to Net Zero category sponsored by Forth Ports

Forth Ports logo

 

Thank you to Forth Ports for sponsoring the Transition to Net Zero category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Forth Ports was established in 1967 and has grown to be the third largest port operator group in the UK and the largest in Scotland.

Operating seven strategically located ports, Forth Ports Scotland provides fast and efficient access to major industry hubs and 70% of the Scottish population.

Forth Ports Dundee is a significant economic driver for the city and through investment has positioned itself as a market leader within the offshore renewables market.

David Webster, commercial director at Forth Ports, said: “Forth Ports have been delighted to support the Courier Business Awards over the last 10 years, and also very proud and gratified to have been nominated for – and received – a number of awards over that time. We look forward to the 2024 awards!”

