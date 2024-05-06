Baby Reindeer success comes amid jump in subscription spending – Barclays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby Reindeer success comes amid jump in subscription spending – Barclays

By Press Association
Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Lucy North/PA)
Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Lucy North/PA)

Spending on digital subscriptions has jumped annually, buoyed by shows such as Baby Reindeer and Ripley, according to Barclays.

New TV shows such as Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, the series created by and starring comedian Richard Gadd which has generated huge word-of-mouth and critical acclaim, and Ripley, starring Andrew Scott as an antihero drawn into a world of wealth and privilege, helped lead to an increase in spending on digital content and subscriptions, Barclays’ data indicates.

Barclays suggested that popular shows, along with higher subscription fees and stricter rules around password sharing introduced by some streaming companies, were behind a 10.6% increase in spending on digital content and subscriptions.

The spending research is based on consumer card spending data using Barclays debit card and Barclaycard credit card transactions.

It compares the period March 23 to April 19 2024 with March 25 to April 21 2023.

Spending on entertainment generally grew 3.2%, as families enjoyed the half-term break.

Growth in spending on takeaways and fast food remained flat, Barclays said, at 3.0%.

An Opinium survey among 2,000 people for Barclays in April found nearly three-quarters (73%) of people are actively looking for ways to reduce the cost of their weekly shop – the highest percentage since Barclays started tracking the figures in January 2023.

Six in 10 (60%) shoppers said they had noticed supermarket products running out of stock, with fruit and vegetables, and eggs and dairy products emerging as the most cited items impacted.

Despite this, 71% of people surveyed feel confident in their ability to manage their household finances. Consumers’ confidence in their ability to live within their means also improved, increasing by two percentage points month-on-month to 74%.

Overall retail spending contracted by 0.1%, Barclays said, marking the first month of decline for the category since September 2022, as in-store shopping was hampered by April’s cold snap.

Pharmacy, health and beauty retailers bucked this trend, seeing a 4.9% increase, boosted by a number of factors, such as the “lipstick effect”, the wellness boom and viral makeup and skincare videos, according to Barclays.

The lipstick effect is a concept whereby when consumers are faced with economic challenges, they will be more willing to buy smaller indulgences than bigger ones.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “Retailers were hopeful that discretionary spending would bounce back by mid-year, buoyed by falling inflation and the prospect of better weather. While improving consumer confidence offers a ray of hope for the retail and hospitality industries as the summer season approaches, many retailers have adjusted their expectations, anticipating no real recovery until the autumn.”

Jack Meaning, chief UK economist at Barclays, said: “Given the long squeeze consumers have faced, it may take time for this to translate into stronger discretionary expenditure, but easing interest rates in the second half of this year should spur consumers’ confidence and spending.”