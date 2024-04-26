Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Growth category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Growth

The Growth award recognises companies which have achieved sustained growth over the past three years.

It’s open to any business from any sector which can show evidence of accelerated turnover growth of 100% or greater over the most recent three-year period.

The winner will demonstrate:

The reasons for rapidly increasing sales

An embedded growth culture

Strategy for future expansion

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Growth category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories