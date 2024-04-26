Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Service category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Service

The Service award is sponsored by GS Group.

This award recognises service excellence by businesses operating within Tayside and Fife.

The winner will demonstrate:

Clearly defined customer service objectives and strategy

Evidence of service excellence and going above and beyond to delight customers

Commitment to developing talent

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Service category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Service category sponsored by GS Group

Thank you to GS Group for sponsoring the Service category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Established in 1991 by George Stubbs, the GS Group is a dynamic and innovative insurance broking business that always put its people and clients first. With locations across Scotland, it now benefits from the additional support of the JMG Group.

It has the expertise to guide clients from a wide range of industry sectors and, as one of the select few insurance brokers who pro-actively review, manage and deliver bespoke insurance, work with key business decision makers in Scotland and the UK who want personal service and permanent peace of mind.

Nick Barr, senior client director at GS Group, said: “The GS Group are excited to sponsor the Service category and look forward to a memorable evening at the Courier Business Awards.”