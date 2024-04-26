Loungers sees record revenue and says inflation has eased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loungers sees record revenue and says inflation has eased

By Press Association
Shares in Loungers rose on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
The business behind the Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside brands has said its revenue hit new highs in the last financial year and it benefitted from easing inflation.

Loungers said on Friday that revenue had reached £353.5 million in the 53 weeks to April 21, up 24.7% on the year before.

The financial year was a week longer than usual, but even excluding that extra week revenue was up 22.2%, the business said.

The hospitality company said like-for-like sales had risen 7.5% across the 53-week period, while it had continued to open new sites.

“I am delighted with our performance over the year,” said chief executive Nick Collins.

“We have consistently out-performed the sector on a like-for-like basis whilst having delivered a record 36 new site openings.

“As ever, it’s our continued focus on menu innovation, value for money and exceptional hospitality that is driving the strength of our performance in both the mature estate and our new openings.

“As we start the new financial year we are looking ahead with optimism. Our experience suggests that the UK economy is holding up well and we are well positioned to deliver continued growth.”

The business said it had managed costs in a “disciplined” way and the increase in costs caused by inflation had eased.

It expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to beat market expectations when it reports full-year results in July.

Shares in the business rose 3.5% on Friday morning.