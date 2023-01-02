Join Talent: Angus recruitment firm adds 50 staff and opens new office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Join Talent: Angus recruitment firm adds 50 staff and opens new office

By Gavin Harper
January 2 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 2 2023, 12.30pm
Joint Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill
Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill moved to Scotland from Northern Ireland more than a decade ago.

An Angus woman’s recruitment agency has “punched above its weight” this year – as it grew to more than 250 employees.

Join Talent was founded by Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill in 2019 and the firm now has staff across 21 countries.

Its expansion this year saw Katrina add 50 staff and open a new office in Austin, Texas.

The firm has won a number of contracts for high profile clients.

Katrina said: “The biggest change for us this year has been the mix of clients we’ve been winning. We’ve moved up the totem pole.

“We’re competing with huge organisations that are decades old and have 2,000 to 5,000 employees and we’re winning.

“We’re punching above our weight but that’s testament to the quality of our team and the work they do.

“We’ve won a huge amount of business with some international companies – we’re not allowed to name them.”

Angus firm ‘protected’ from downturn

She said the firm had performed well despite a downturn in the some sectors this year.

Katrina added: “We expected there to be a downturn this year and it hit the start-up and scale-up world in June.

“It was like a light switch – things went from 100 miles an hour to stop.

“We were protected from that to quite a large extent of the breadth of the customer base we’ve got.”

Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill.
Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill.

Last year, Katrina, who lives in Brechin, outlined plans to double the Join Talent headcount to 400.

But that has been pushed back to the end of 2023 because the firm saw its growth slow in 2022.

“It’s still 100% the plan, we’re just taking longer to do it,” she said.

“Our growth curve has gone from double-digit percentage growth every month to single figure growth.

“I think that’s a better place for the business to be because it’s more sustainable.”

Continued growth forecast for Join Talent

She said the firm’s American office had played a major role in winning some of the big contracts. Join Talent will soon open offices in the UAE.

“The office in Texas has gone really well so far,” the

“We’re able to bid for and win business because most of the big companies need US coverage.”

Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill with some of the team of Angus recruitment firm Join Talent.
Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill with some of the team of Angus recruitment firm Join Talent.

Looking forward to the year ahead, Katrina believes Join Talent will continue to grow.

She said a “sizeable number of quite big clients” have signed up Join Talent to look after their recruitment.

“These companies have signed us up and said they don’t have work for us at the moment, but they know they’re going to,” she said.

“When that happens, they’ll need to move quickly.

“These holding clients are something we’ve never had before and it’s a real vote of confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
A third of respondents said they had to dip into their savings in the last three months to get by (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Difficult or impossible’ for a third of adults to cover an extra £20 expense
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey
Drivers have been told to plan their journeys ahead of strike action after New Year’s Day (Dave Thompson/PA)
Drivers urged to plan ahead for new year journeys as strikes hit highways
Charity shops want wearable second-hand clothes to sell on (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charity shops are not a dumping ground for ultra-fast fashion, says Traid boss
The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.
London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say…
As more people get electric cars and electric heating in their homes, peak electricity use could be several times higher than it is today (John Walton/PA)
Flexible energy use service could save billions in investment

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented