Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium

By Kate Brown
January 2 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 2 2023, 6.14am
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000? Image: DC Thomson.

It was the party of the century where thousands of people took to the streets of Dundee to welcome the dawn of the new millennium.

It’s hard to believe the excitement the turning of the year 2000 caused 23 years ago.

As well as hope for what the future would bring there was also anxiety at the prediction of the ‘millennium bug’ which thankfully didn’t bring about a digital apocalypse!

Dundee’s Hogmanay street party in the City Square to usher in 2000 initially generated huge excitement with live music, fireworks and a lone piper on the bill.

Thousands watching the action from the stage back in 1999.
Thousands watching the action from the stage back in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Things didn’t quite go off with a bang when only half of the 12,000 ticket holders decided to brave the cold for what should have been the biggest party night ever staged.

However, those who did turn out certainly enjoyed themselves and we’ve opened up our archives to look back at the story of what was the city’s last big Hogmanay shindig.

When Dundee first held a City Square Hogmanay party

Hogmanay in Scotland was once more popular than Christmas.

Kids got presents at Christmas but it was Hogmanay that made the adults’ eyes gleam.

From midnight until well into the first day of the New Year, the air thronged with revelry as first-footers moved through the streets, visiting neighbours, friends and relatives.

Dundee’s first ever City Square Hogmanay party was in 1934.

Dundee that night was dubbed the “City of Paper Hats” by the Evening Telegraph as everyone in attendance donned their own brightly coloured paper crown.

There was a frenzy in the square as midnight approached and the attendees realised all clocks in the vicinity were displaying a different time.

At the end it came down to which could chime the loudest, and when the church bells rang out according to their timings, cheers broke out across the square.

From there most of the crowd dispelled and headed off on their first footing adventure while others slept off the excesses on the steps of the Caird Hall.

By morning, all that was left were streams of paper hats lining the streets.

Tickets for the 1999 Hogmanay party
Did you get your ticket for the 1999 Hogmanay party? Image: DC Thomson.

Party fever continued in the City Square through the decades including the Hogmanay lead-in to the yearlong celebrations to mark Dundee’s Octocentenary in 1991.

Fast-forward to 1999 where street parties were being organised across the UK to bring in the new century and Dundee’s ticketed-event was named Millennium Dawn.

All 12,000 tickets were snapped up three weeks after being made available to the public and were limited to four per household because demand was so high.

“I am delighted at the response we have had,” said Mervyn Rolfe, Dundee City Council’s economic development convener.

“This is going to be a great celebration for the city and for many it will provide them with memories that will last a lifetime.

“I think that people are looking forward to a fantastic event,” he added.

The stage being set for the Millennium celebrations.
The stage being set for the Millennium celebrations. Image: DC Thomson.

Among the sponsors for the event were the Millennium Commission, which provided a grant of £45,000, the City of Discovery Campaign, The Evening Telegraph and Michelin.

Radio Tay DJ Gary Robinson provided the sounds while the Penny Dainties, The Cutting Edge and Boogalusa performed an eclectic mix of live music.

All the action from the open-air stage was shown on four large screens.

A specially-commissioned sound and light show was also given its first public screening, depicting Dundee’s history and heritage.

It highlighted memorable moments from the city’s past and its present.

At midnight a lone piper heralded the dawning of the new millennium alongside a spectacular fireworks display which lit up the skies across the Tay.

The only downside was that fewer than half of those who had snapped up the 12,000 tickets for the event actually turned up to the City Square celebrations.

The spectacular fireworks display which brought thousands to Dundee Law.
The spectacular fireworks display which brought thousands to Dundee Law. Image: DC Thomson.

So what put them off?

A lack of public transport and city centre pubs charging up to £30 for entry was blamed for some people deciding to stay closer to home to welcome in the new century.

Others instead gathered at Dundee Law to get a better vantage point of the fireworks.

Which they did.

The Law road was lined with cars from early in the evening as people tried to make sure of a good spot on the hill.

It was an event for all ages, with young families, teenagers, and even the elderly braving the climb to see the spectacle.

These revellers enjoyed the celebrations in the City Square
These revellers enjoyed the celebrations in the City Square. Image: DC Thomson.

Many said that the display was the most amazing firework display they had seen since 1987, when fireworks were set off along the Tay to mark the centenary of the Tay Bridge.

Lord Provost Helen Wright joined both the official and the unofficial celebrations, topping off what she described as a memorable night in City Square with a visit to a sheltered housing complex in Fleming Gardens.

So was the Dundee City Square Hogmanay party in fact worth the effort?

One reveller bringing a bottle to the City Square in 1999
Bringing a bottle to the City Square in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

She said: “People who wanted to be there in the City Square were there.

“Other people had chosen to attend parties in their own areas – but they have all enjoyed the fireworks.

“5,000 people at the ticketed event was actually a very good turn-out.

“There was a fair mix of people with young families, older people and people in wheelchairs.

“Everybody who wanted to be there enjoyed it and I think there was a good atmosphere in the City Square.

“I know everybody I spoke to was really excited.

“I was really enthusiastic and got caught up in the feeling of a new start.

“There was a real sense of hope for the new century, which was very right for Dundee.”

People welcome in the New Year at the City Square party
Thousands of people did welcome in the New Year at the City Square party. Image: DC Thomson.

Later that year the policy and resources committee agreed to spend £118,300 on a city-wide Hogmanay 2000 party although nothing was planned for the City Square.

The series of events were aimed at bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together which would run from 11am to midnight.

These included a Millennium Meltdown and family sessions at the new ice rink, city-wide street theatre, new year events in the Caird Hall, DCA and other city centre venues, a Hogmanay cycle ride and a fireworks spectacular from the Law.

Committee convener Julia Sturrock said that given the problems many people had with transport to and from the city centre in 1999, they felt it would be better to widen it out and let people who couldn’t get to the City Square at midnight enjoy the night and indeed the whole day.

The crowd in Dundee City Square on Hogmanay 1999.
Were you among those in the crowd back on December 31 1999? Image: DC Thomson.

It wasn’t until 2019 that event organisers GMC Ventures announced an Edinburgh-style Hogmanay party would finally return to the City Square after a 20-year absence.

Tickets went on sale generally costing £39.50 with VIP tickets for the bells costing £65 which included a glass of bubbly on arrival and when the clock struck 12.

Several music acts were booked for the weekend event.

These included Squeeze, Eddi Reader and The View frontman Kyle Falconer but the event was cut back to just one night following disappointing ticket sales.

The planned performance on December 30 by Squeeze was cancelled, along with one of the VIP experiences which had been arranged in the Italian Grill in City Square.

The event was eventually scaled back further and moved indoors to Fat Sam’s Live which meant under-18s would now be removed from the event before the bells.

The event went ahead on Hogmanay and hundreds of revellers partied the night away although event organiser Jill Gibson said it was unlikely to return next year.

A group of revellers at Hogmanay in Dundee in 1999.
Might we again see scenes like these from 1999 again in the City Square? Image: DC Thomson.

Of course the pandemic then struck in 2020 and most of us saw in the new year at home in 2020 and again in 2021 with things back to normal for Hogmanay 2022.

Once again though there will be no Hogmanay event in Dundee City Square but perhaps Hogmanay 2023 could be the year it makes its comeback?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Charlotte Golledge with her new book. Image: Charlotte Golledge
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…
Pele shows off his skills at Dens Park in front of local schoolkids.
Pele in Dundee: The story behind THAT visit to Dens Park
Police remove the body parts of Gordon Dunbar from Dundee Law following the grim discovery on December 30 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Body parts of murderer's second victim were found on Dundee Law in 1992
Hogmany rush in Agnews in Dundee in 1976 before the bells tolled to welcome 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades
Chas and Dave were paid with a lump sum and a case of ale thrown in for good measure.
Chas and Dave and Dundee: How the city fell for the Rockney sound
Tim Horton was the Canadian ice hockey star who never saw his business reach its full potential
Tim Hortons: Tragic story behind coffee phenomenon taking Dundee by storm
GN 1992-12-26_04 Celtic FC v Dundee United FC at Parkhead_31 ©DCT 26 December 1992 [Celtic FC 0 v 1 Dundee United FC Scottish League (Premier Division) Saturday, December 26th, 1992 Parkhead, Glasgow Attendance 22,852 Match referee: Gareth Evans (Bishopbriggs) 3.00 PM Kick-off] [The only goal was scored in the 45th minute by Dundee United Football Club player Duncan Ferguson.]
Dundee United beat Celtic in 1992 when Duncan Ferguson notched as Jim McLean fought…
Shoppers in Littlewoods on Boxing Day in 1995 attempting to grab a bargain. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Dundee bargain hunters hit the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s
Eilidh Mackenzie
Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition?
Vintage vinyl record cover singles with famous Christmas songs. Image: Shutterstock
Tayside and Fife musicians reveal their favourite Christmas tunes: What are yours?

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented