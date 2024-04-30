Dundee cleaning business founded by teenagers on track for £2m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cleaning business founded by teenagers on track for £2m sales

The Green Co. was started in 2018 by two 16-year-old school friends.

By Rob McLaren
Managing Director and Founder of The Green Co Emilio Rimini. Image: Green Co
A Dundee business which has an environmentally friendly laundry solution is looking to clean up with £2 million of sales.

The Green Co was set up six years ago by 16-year-old school friends Emilio Rimini and Kieran Chauhan.

Initially part of a Young Enterprise school’s competition in Hertfordshire, the pair have since shipped more than 100,000 units to 150 countries.

Now based in Dundee, the business aims is planning to reach £2m sales and 10 staff by the end of the year.

What does The Green Co do?

The Green Co has two products. Green Sheets, which replaces the need for traditionally laundry powder while GreenTabs which is a range of cleaning sprays.

Both products are designed to cut down on plastic use and carbon emissions. With GreenTabs, customers create their own cleaning solutions from tablets, to eliminate the unnecessary transport of water.

Emilio, who will graduate this summer in geography from St Andrews University, said: “It has been an unforgettable few years and I know we’ve only just begun.

Emilio Rimini with Green Sheets, which can replace laundry powder. Image: Green Co

“Not too long ago I was packaging up products and working on the business from my student flat.

“Now we have our own office in Dundee and are surrounded with an amazing team.

“We all share the same desire to change the washing industry is heart-warming and exciting.

“We all need to play our part in protecting the environment and we encourage everyone to join us in reducing plastic wastage through greener and cleaner alternatives.”

Boost to Dundee economy

The Green Co operates from offices from Kirk Street in Dundee.

Kieran, who will graduate with a degree in politics and international relations from Bath University this summer, is now chief operating officer.

He said initially the pair sold at weekend markets but when Covid hit, the emphasis switched to selling online.

As well as selling samples, and one off orders, the business offers cheaper subscription services.

He said: “We’re looking forward to this next chapter of our business journey together as we both graduate from university.

“We have big ambitions for growing the business in Dundee.

“We want to create more opportunities for the local and wider economy.”

Conversation