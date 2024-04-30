Dundee cleaning business founded by teenagers on track for £2m sales

A Dundee business which has an environmentally friendly laundry solution is looking to clean up with £2 million of sales.

The Green Co was set up six years ago by 16-year-old school friends Emilio Rimini and Kieran Chauhan.

Initially part of a Young Enterprise school’s competition in Hertfordshire, the pair have since shipped more than 100,000 units to 150 countries.

Now based in Dundee, the business aims is planning to reach £2m sales and 10 staff by the end of the year.

What does The Green Co do?

The Green Co has two products. Green Sheets, which replaces the need for traditionally laundry powder while GreenTabs which is a range of cleaning sprays.

Both products are designed to cut down on plastic use and carbon emissions. With GreenTabs, customers create their own cleaning solutions from tablets, to eliminate the unnecessary transport of water.

Emilio, who will graduate this summer in geography from St Andrews University, said: “It has been an unforgettable few years and I know we’ve only just begun.

“Not too long ago I was packaging up products and working on the business from my student flat.

“Now we have our own office in Dundee and are surrounded with an amazing team.

“We all share the same desire to change the washing industry is heart-warming and exciting.

“We all need to play our part in protecting the environment and we encourage everyone to join us in reducing plastic wastage through greener and cleaner alternatives.”

Boost to Dundee economy

The Green Co operates from offices from Kirk Street in Dundee.

Kieran, who will graduate with a degree in politics and international relations from Bath University this summer, is now chief operating officer.

He said initially the pair sold at weekend markets but when Covid hit, the emphasis switched to selling online.

As well as selling samples, and one off orders, the business offers cheaper subscription services.

He said: “We’re looking forward to this next chapter of our business journey together as we both graduate from university.

“We have big ambitions for growing the business in Dundee.

“We want to create more opportunities for the local and wider economy.”