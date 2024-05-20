Microsoft makes its AI pitch with Copilot+ PCs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Microsoft makes its AI pitch with Copilot+ PCs

By Press Association
Satya Nadella (Microsoft/PA)
Satya Nadella (Microsoft/PA)

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to make its pitch for being the leading AI company in 2024, unveiling new PCs built around its Copilot AI assistant.

Ahead of the firm’s developer conference, which begins on Tuesday, the company has announced its Copilot+ PC range, consisting of a Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet, which it says are the “fastest, most intelligent Windows PC ever built”.

They include a dedicated button to prompt the Copilot AI assistant at any time, as well new AI-powered apps such as Recall, which allows users to look back through their device to find what they’re looking for when they cannot remember its exact location using screenshots, phrases or any other cues they can remember.

Users will also be able to create AI-generated images quickly using Cocreator within the Paint app, which allow users to create images from text prompts or initial drawings, while Live Captions can translate audio from more than 40 languages into English in real time.

As the largest investor in OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, Microsoft confirmed that the latest model to power the chatbot, GPT-4o, announced last week, would also come to Copilot+ PCs.

“This first wave of Copilot+ PCs is just the beginning,” Microsoft consumer chief marketing officer, Yusuf Mehdi, said.

“Over the past year, we have seen an incredible pace of innovation of AI in the cloud with Copilot allowing us to do things that we never dreamed possible.

“Now, we begin a new chapter with AI innovation on the device.

“We have completely reimagined the entirety of the PC, from silicon to the operating system, the application layer to the cloud, with AI at the center, marking the most significant change to the Window platform in decades.”

The company also confirmed that it was working with many of its third-party hardware partners, including Acer, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung, would launch Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft’s announcement comes almost a week after Google laid out its plans to further embed AI in its products over the months to come, including rebuilding its search engine around AI-generated responses, and bringing its own generative AI assistant, Gemini, to more of its most popular apps.

Next month, fellow industry heavyweight Apple is expected to lay out its own AI plans when it holds its annual developer conference, WWDC, at its Cupertino headquarters.

Industry expert Geoff Blaber, chief executive of analyst firm CCS Insight said the range of announcements showed Microsoft’s “determination” to a key player in the AI space.

“Microsoft has identified an opportunity to re-energise the PC market, transform the user experience and has galvanised the PC ecosystem to support its vision,” he said.

“If the market needs evidence of Microsoft’s determination and drive under Satya Nadella or its commitment to lead in generative AI, Copilot+ is a further proof point.”

“Microsoft’s efforts to mobilise the ecosystem of manufacturers, silicon partners and developers is impressive and gives Copilot+ credibility at launch.

“However, success requires Microsoft to overcome several challenges not least, communication to consumers of what a Copilot+ PC is and what it enables that is unique and worth paying a premium for.”