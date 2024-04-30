HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn to retire from role

HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn will retire from the bank after nearly five years in the role, the company has announced.

The banking giant announced Mr Quinn informed the board of his intention to retire from the role, with HSBC group chair Mark Tucker thanking him for leaving the bank in a “strong position”.

“Noel has had a long and distinguished 37-year career at the Bank and we are very grateful for his significant contribution to the Group over many years,” Mr Tucker said.

“He has driven our transformation strategy and created a simpler, more focused business that delivers higher returns. The Bank is in a strong position as it enters the next phase of development and growth.”

Mr Quinn said it had been a “privilege” to lead the company and said it is now the “right time” for him to retire from the company and lead a more balanced life.

“I never imagined when I started 37 years ago that I would have the honour of becoming group chief executive of this great bank,” Mr Quinn said.

“I am proud of what we have achieved, and it has only been possible because of the talent, dedication, and commitment of the people at HSBC.”

“After an intense five years, it is now the right time for me to get a better balance between my personal and business life. I intend to pursue a portfolio career going forward.”

The board has begun a process to find a successor for Mr Quinn.