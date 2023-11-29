Perthshire shed firm wins national leadership award

A Perthshire shed manufacturer has picked up a top honour at national awards.

Gillies and Mackay has been named best business leader in manufacturing at the 2023 UK Business Awards.

The Errol business claims it is the “leading experts” in the garden building industry throughout Scotland.

Gillies and Mackay boss reveals leadership secrets

Chief executive Cara Mackay believes she is still learning every day and said staff must be put first.

Cara, whose dad John co-founded the company with Grant Gillies in 1989, joined Gillies and Mackay last year.

She said: “Leadership is often a lonely, hard road.

“Having the ability and confidence to act in the best interest of the business as well as the overwhelming need to put your staff first is a balance that I am still very much learning.”

Cara is keen to inspire others and said winning this award proves the firm is going in the right direction.

She added: “My mission has always been to create a legacy company, fit for generations to come but also to inspire other businesses in the manufacturing industry.

“You can create growth and success in your business through innovation whilst also improving your employee experience.

“Winning this award proves that it can be done.”

Two years ago the firm asked customers to volunteer extra payments protecting the business from timber prices.

Bright future for shed manufacturer

It says Cara has helped to “exponentially” grow the business, with turnover now at £2 million.

The firm also said it is keen to continue expanding its drive for design engineering.

It also plans on introducing a hybrid garden room range with help from Fife-based suppliers EC Aluminium.

The company claims it is “strongly committed” to developing the future workforce by providing reliable, career-driven youth employment opportunities.

Cara and her team also plan to continue to drive innovation forwards in the timber building industry.

The firm plans to invest in research and development to create timber buildings that eradicate industry frustrations.