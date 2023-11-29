Perthshire shed firm wins national leadership award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Perthshire shed firm wins national leadership award

The firm's chief executive has offered an insight behind the business's leadership secrets.

By Alex Banks
Cara Mackay has revealed some secrets behind her award-winning leadership. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Cara Mackay has revealed some secrets behind her award-winning leadership. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

A Perthshire shed manufacturer has picked up a top honour at national awards.

Gillies and Mackay has been named best business leader in manufacturing at the 2023 UK Business Awards.

The Errol business claims it is the “leading experts” in the garden building industry throughout Scotland.

 

Gillies and Mackay boss reveals leadership secrets

Chief executive Cara Mackay believes she is still learning every day and said staff must be put first.

Cara, whose dad John co-founded the company with Grant Gillies in 1989, joined Gillies and Mackay last year.

She said: “Leadership is often a lonely, hard road.

“Having the ability and confidence to act in the best interest of the business as well as the overwhelming need to put your staff first is a balance that I am still very much learning.”

Cara is keen to inspire others and said winning this award proves the firm is going in the right direction.

Gillies and Mackay chief executive Cara Mackay. Image: Due North Creatives.

She added: “My mission has always been to create a legacy company, fit for generations to come but also to inspire other businesses in the manufacturing industry.

“You can create growth and success in your business through innovation whilst also improving your employee experience.

“Winning this award proves that it can be done.”

Two years ago the firm asked customers to volunteer extra payments protecting the business from timber prices.

Bright future for shed manufacturer

It says Cara has helped to “exponentially” grow the business, with turnover now at £2 million.

The firm also said it is keen to continue expanding its drive for design engineering.

It also plans on introducing a hybrid garden room range with help from Fife-based suppliers EC Aluminium.

The Gillies and Mackay team. Image: Due North Creatives

The company claims it is “strongly committed” to developing the future workforce by providing reliable, career-driven youth employment opportunities.

Cara and her team also plan to continue to drive innovation forwards in the timber building industry.

The firm plans to invest in research and development to create timber buildings that eradicate industry frustrations.

Conversation