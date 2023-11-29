STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia may finally be re-opening but will inquiry ever come?

A pivotal moment is coming next week for Dundee’s SNP councillors, when elected members get a tour of the (bafflingly still closed) Olympia.

They’ll be brave enough to invite the press cameras to record the visit, won’t they?

They wouldn’t keep it secret, would they?

It will focus the Dundee public’s attention on the Olympia again.

The opposition on the council have long called for an inquiry into why it has been shut so long and at such expense, but they don’t have the numbers.

A member of the ruling SNP group would have to join the calls.

Please, councillors, take on board the gravity of this statement – this will take a councillor who cares more about the city than they care about their party.

Now is the time, councillors, when you show what you are made of.

Is there one among you with the personal integrity to put the interests of the city first?

John Alexander, what about you? As leader, the heaviest responsibility falls upon you.

Will you finally do what’s right for the town? Are you a man who offers truth or tries to hide it?

Willie Sawers, depute leader, how much money has the city lost on this? Say something, for goodness’ sake, because Olympia silence is ruining the reputation of your local party.

Steven Rome, convener of the infrastructure committee. Your face has been in the papers a lot recently, and what is a swimming facility if not “infrastructure”?

You appear to be the up-and-coming man – will you ask for an inquiry? If you won’t, explain why not. To be taken seriously as a politician you can’t be seen to dodge difficult questions.

Nadia El-Nakla, as the First Minister’s spouse, your opinion would carry weight. Will you demand an inquiry? If not, why not?

Lynne Short. You are in the papers quite often, the Olympia is in your ward and your remit includes sport – what’s your opinion on a public inquiry?

How do you explain the council’s “nothing to see here” stance when the fire dampers revelations proved there was clearly more to see?

Ken Lynn, staying silent on a big issue in your ward reflects badly on you. Will you ask for an inquiry? Or will you hide?

Bill Campbell, as Lord Provost you are added to a list that goes back to 1286. Will your name be tainted as the provost who didn’t have the integrity to do what’s best for the town?

The rest of you – Heather Anderson, Kevin Cordell, Will Dawson, Mark Flynn, Stewart Hunter, Christina Roberts, Roisin Smith, Siobhan Tolland – one way or the other have the guts to at least express an opinion.

Silence on this ongoing mystery only earns the disdain of the people you are supposed to represent. The town is laughing at you.

All of you on the SNP group, now is your chance to show your quality. Or lack of it.