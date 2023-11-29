STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia may finally be re-opening but will inquiry ever come?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia may finally be re-opening but will inquiry ever come?

"The opposition on the council have long called for an inquiry into why it has been shut so long and at such expense."

Will Duncee City Council leader John Alexander listen to calls for an inquiry? Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

A pivotal moment is coming next week for Dundee’s SNP councillors, when elected members get a tour of the (bafflingly still closed) Olympia.

They’ll be brave enough to invite the press cameras to record the visit, won’t they?

They wouldn’t keep it secret, would they?

It will focus the Dundee public’s attention on the Olympia again.

The opposition on the council have long called for an inquiry into why it has been shut so long and at such expense, but they don’t have the numbers.

A member of the ruling SNP group would have to join the calls.

Please, councillors, take on board the gravity of this statement – this will take a councillor who cares more about the city than they care about their party.

Now is the time, councillors, when you show what you are made of.

Is there one among you with the personal integrity to put the interests of the city first?

John Alexander, what about you? As leader, the heaviest responsibility falls upon you.

Will you finally do what’s right for the town? Are you a man who offers truth or tries to hide it?

Willie Sawers, depute leader, how much money has the city lost on this? Say something, for goodness’ sake, because Olympia silence is ruining the reputation of your local party.

Councillor Willie Sawers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Steven Rome, convener of the infrastructure committee. Your face has been in the papers a lot recently, and what is a swimming facility if not “infrastructure”?

You appear to be the up-and-coming man – will you ask for an inquiry? If you won’t, explain why not. To be taken seriously as a politician you can’t be seen to dodge difficult questions.

Councillor Steven Rome. Image: Dundee City Council

Nadia El-Nakla, as the First Minister’s spouse, your opinion would carry weight. Will you demand an inquiry? If not, why not?

Councillor Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Lynne Short. You are in the papers quite often, the Olympia is in your ward and your remit includes sport – what’s your opinion on a public inquiry?

How do you explain the council’s “nothing to see here” stance when the fire dampers revelations proved there was clearly more to see?

Dundee councillor Lynne Short.
Ken Lynn, staying silent on a big issue in your ward reflects badly on you. Will you ask for an inquiry? Or will you hide?

Bill Campbell, as Lord Provost you are added to a list that goes back to 1286. Will your name be tainted as the provost who didn’t have the integrity to do what’s best for the town?

Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The rest of you – Heather Anderson, Kevin Cordell, Will Dawson, Mark Flynn, Stewart Hunter, Christina Roberts, Roisin Smith, Siobhan Tolland – one way or the other have the guts to at least express an opinion.

Silence on this ongoing mystery only earns the disdain of the people you are supposed to represent. The town is laughing at you.

All of you on the SNP group, now is your chance to show your quality. Or lack of it.

