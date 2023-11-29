Dundee puppy ‘lucky to be alive’ after severing artery on broken glass

A Dundee dog owner says her puppy is “lucky to be alive” after severing an artery on broken glass near her home.

Stevie Donaldson says lurcher Suki suffered the injury outside her flat in St Mary’s on Monday.

Suki, who is nearly a year old, was walking on a communal grass area when she stood on the glass.

Stevie, 20, is now facing an £800 vet bill for treatment.

She told The Courier: “Suki managed to sneak out of the house when I opened the door to collect a parcel that was being delivered.

“She ran onto the communal grassy area outside my flat and when I got her back I realised that blood was pouring out of her leg.

“I have never seen anything like it. She had severed a main artery in her leg and the blood was everywhere.”

Stevie and partner Lewis Miller normally use Blackness Vets, where she has a pet plan to pay for any treatment needed, but she realised that time was crucial and took Suki to the nearest vets, Parkside, instead.

‘I was terrified we were going to lose her’

She said: “They were brilliant and took Suki straight away.

“They confirmed my worst fear that Suki had severed an artery and said she also had serious tendon damage.

“Thank goodness they managed to save Suki’s life – I was terrified we were going to lose her.

“However, she’s home now and going to be OK hopefully.”

Stevie added: “I wouldn’t normally do this but I am asking for help to pay this bill and have started a fundraising page.

“With it being the time of year that it is, we can’t afford to cover the full costs and would like to see if people could come together to help us raise a bit of money towards the bill.

“We would be so grateful.

“I would also like to urge people to dispose of glass carefully.

“Suki could have died but this could just as easily have been a child – it doesn’t bear thinking about.

“Things have worked out OK but I’m terrified something like this could happen again.”