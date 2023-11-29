Dundee puppy ‘lucky to be alive’ after severing artery on broken glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee puppy ‘lucky to be alive’ after severing artery on broken glass

Lurcher Suki suffered the injury on grass outside Stevie Donaldson's flat.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lurcher pup, Suki, severed a main artery in her leg
Suki recovering at home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Dundee dog owner says her puppy is “lucky to be alive” after severing an artery on broken glass near her home.

Stevie Donaldson says lurcher Suki suffered the injury outside her flat in St Mary’s on Monday.

Suki, who is nearly a year old, was walking on a communal grass area when she stood on the glass.

Stevie, 20, is now facing an £800 vet bill for treatment.

She told The Courier: “Suki managed to sneak out of the house when I opened the door to collect a parcel that was being delivered.

Dundee dog severs artery
Suki is now recovering at home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“She ran onto the communal grassy area outside my flat and when I got her back I realised that blood was pouring out of her leg.

“I have never seen anything like it. She had severed a main artery in her leg and the blood was everywhere.”

Stevie and partner Lewis Miller normally use Blackness Vets, where she has a pet plan to pay for any treatment needed, but she realised that time was crucial and took Suki to the nearest vets, Parkside, instead.

‘I was terrified we were going to lose her’

She said: “They were brilliant and took Suki straight away.

“They confirmed my worst fear that Suki had severed an artery and said she also had serious tendon damage.

“Thank goodness they managed to save Suki’s life – I was terrified we were going to lose her.

“However, she’s home now and going to be OK hopefully.”

Dundee dog severs artery
Stevie’s partner Lewis Miller with Suki. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Stevie added: “I wouldn’t normally do this but I am asking for help to pay this bill and have started a fundraising page.

“With it being the time of year that it is, we can’t afford to cover the full costs and would like to see if people could come together to help us raise a bit of money towards the bill.

“We would be so grateful.

“I would also like to urge people to dispose of glass carefully.

“Suki could have died but this could just as easily have been a child – it doesn’t bear thinking about.

“Things have worked out OK but I’m terrified something like this could happen again.”

Conversation