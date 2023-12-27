St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals how many players he wants in and how many will have to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals how many players he wants in and how many will have to leave

The transfer window opens next week

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein and Gus MacPherson are working on their January transfer business.
Craig Levein and Gus MacPherson are working on their January transfer business. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wants three January signings.

And no final decision will be made on which players will be moving on to free up the money for his recruitment drive until after the final two fixtures before the mid-season break.

“I’d like to add a couple of bodies,” said Levein. “Three maybe if we can and I’m working on that at the moment.

“There are areas I think we need to add some extra strength in depth or maybe even some starting players.

“These guys are capable of starting for St Johnstone and I’m working on that with Gus (MacPherson) and when there’s any news I’ll pass it on.

“We will have to reduce our squad by two or three to allow two or three to come in.

“But I don’t know who I’m going to need between now and the end of the Dundee match so everyone is in contention.”

No more slow starts

Saints face a trip to Livingston on Wednesday night, with improving upon their disappointing start in their previous fixture at Kilmarnock the immediate aim.

“I can’t be too critical of the players since Andy (Kirk) and I came in as their effort and work-rate has been exceptional,” said Levein.

“So it was a bit of a surprise to see the start to the match.

“All credit to Kilmarnock, who started really well but we were slow to get going and that got us behind.

Craig Levein with Andy Kirk at Rugby Park.
Craig Levein at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

“That’s down to good play by Kilmarnock and inept play by us. We gave ourselves a very difficult task by going two behind.

“After that I felt we were the better team and maybe should’ve been back on level pegging.

“It’s a lesson to us that we can’t start matches in that manner.”

Big incentive

Saints will move 10 points clear of their opponents if they beat them.

“The league table only really matters at the end of the season,” said Levein.

“Where we are just know, I don’t know if it’s helpful looking at that.

“I think the important thing for us is to keep doing the things we’ve been doing well.

“This will be a tough match.

“By no means have we escaped from the bottom end of the table.

“We’ve got a lot of fighting still to do to get out of this.

“I know how tough playing against David Martindale teams can be.

“We’re going to have to be really good to get anything out of this match.

“There have been some good signs and some good moments from us and hopefully having Nicky (Clark) back will add to our potency in front of goal.

“Things are creeping forward and we want to continue that by getting a win at Livingston.”

Clark could start following his impressive half-hour appearance off the bench on Saturday but DJ Jaiyesimi misses out through suspension.

“I’ve been careful with Nicky,” said Levein. “Calf injuries are notoriously difficult.

“They can reoccur very easily. We will see how he is after training.

“We’ll wrap him in cotton wool to protect him between matches.

“He’s a robust character but you’re only as strong as your weakest point and Nicky’s had one or two problems with his calves.

“That might dictate some of his training load.

“I’ll do everything I can to help him be fit and available as often as possible.”

