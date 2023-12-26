St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark explains why latest injury comeback should be for long-term

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark believes he’s put down solid foundations to make sure his latest comeback from injury isn’t a fleeting one.

Clark’s return to the Perth side a few weeks ago was spectacular but short-lived, coming on the back of only an hour of closed-doors football at the end of eight months on the sidelines.

But the former Dundee United and Rangers forward feels he’s put the month-and-a-half out of action with a calf injury to good use – and that patience will pay-off.

The evidence of his goal-scoring substitute appearance at Kilmarnock on Saturday would suggest that he’s right.

“I’ve got a good few weeks of training this time,” said Clark.

“I had four games in two weeks after coming back and it probably caught up with me.

“It was frustrating to be out with another injury so soon after returning but now I’m feeling really good and looking forward to the rest of the season.

“Hopefully I can help the team out.

“We’ve not rushed it. I spoke to the manager and Kirky (Andy Kirk) about that.

“I’ve made sure I was properly ready this time.

“I think my fitness is at a good level, I’m feeling good after those 30 minutes and I’ll be raring to go again.”

Elusive equaliser

Clark’s goal and link-up play helped swing Saturday’s game in Saints’ favour.

But the two-goal start they handed to Killie proved to be a hole too big to dig out of.

“The first 20 minutes killed us,” said Clark.

“We didn’t get going and play the way we’re capable of.

“Our backs were against the wall and to be fair to the boys we showed a bit of character to come back into it and by the end there was only one team looking like scoring.

“We just couldn’t manage to get that second goal.

“It was unfortunate for Tony (Gallacher) that he didn’t. It was great play – one full-back to another.

“It was frustrating to lose but we’ve got another massive game on Wednesday night.

“Since the gaffer and Kirky have come in there’s been a change.

“We’ve shown that over a number of games.

“But we know we can get better.”

Livingston next

Livingston’s motivation will be high in midweek given the 10-game run without a win David Martindale’s side are enduring.

It won’t be higher than Saints’ though, according to Clark.

“We don’t want to lose to anybody,” he said. “Livingston are no different.

“We’ll be concentrating on ourselves and concentrate on what we can do to be better.

“And we’ll try to build on the way we played in that second half – controlling things, passing the ball about and creating chances.

“We showed what we were all about.

“If we do that again on Wednesday night I’m sure we’ll be alright.”