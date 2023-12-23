Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Nicky Clark comes close to sparking a Saints comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Nicky Clark comes close to sparking a Saints comeback

It proved to be too little too late in the end for the Perth team.

By Eric Nicolson
Marley Watkins scores Kilmarnock's second goal.
Marley Watkins scores Kilmarnock's second goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s winless away run has reached nine.

If they keep playing like they did in the first hour of this Rugby Park defeat there will be plenty more defeats on the road to come.

But if they replicate the last 30 minutes, that elusive victory will be earned very soon.

Saints looked dead and buried at 2-0 down but Nicky Clark got them back into the game after he came off the bench.

And Craig Levein’s men had the chances to equalise after that.

Ultimately – as was the case for Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park earlier in the season – it was a poor start that cost Saints.

Things actually looked quite promising in the first couple of minutes, with Chris Kane, starting in place of the suspended DJ Jaiyesimi, getting in behind the Killie defence and trying (but failing) to cut the ball back for a team-mate.

The hosts soon took control, though, and seldom let go for the rest of the first half.

Brad Lyons headed over the bar from six yards out on four minutes and then Killie were ahead moments later.

Tony Gallacher was rolled by Danny Armstrong before the ball was fed into the path of David Watson.

Dimitar Mitov got a slight touch to Watson’s 25-yard shot but he could only help it on to the inside off the post and into the net.

Marley Watkins scores.
Marley Watkins scores. Image: SNS.

Marley Watkins made it 2-0 on 17 minutes when Saints were far too hesitant in their penalty box and it would have been 3-0 had Kyle Vassell not missed a sitter from point-blank range midway through the first half.

The nearest Saints came to landing a blow of their own was Max Kucheriavyi driving in-field and forcing a good save out of Will Dennis and a promising Gallacher over-lap on the stroke of half-time.

Big improvement needed

There wasn’t much of an improvement early in the second half but bringing Clark on for Dan Phillips just before the hour mark gave Saints the spark they needed.

Four minutes after his introduction he headed home a Matt Smith free-kick after making his trademark near post run.

Saints – and Mitov in particular – had a narrow escape when the Bulgarian took a heavy touch and then had to bring down Vassell just outside the box.

The goalie was booked and he tipped the subsequent free-kick over the bar.

Tony Gallacher should have scored.
Tony Gallacher should have scored. Image: SNS.

On 73 minutes a lovely Matt Smith pass sent Fran Franczak through down the right.

His cross to the back post was begging to be finished off by Gallacher but the wing-back skied his effort over.

With Saints now a team transformed, Clark and Smith both came close to scoring but Killie held on.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 6, Gallacher 6, McGowan 6.5, Gordon 6, Kane 6 (Costelloe, 74), Carey 6.5, Kucheriavyi 6.5, Robinson 6, Smith 7 (May, 90), Phillips 6 (Clark, 57 – 7.5), Franczak 6 (Brown, 74). Subs not used – Considine, Olufunwa, Sprangler, Turner-Cooke, Richards.

Saints’ star man – Nicky Clark

Nicky Clark celebrates his goal.
Nicky Clark celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

The striker’s substitute appearance was another reminder of his importance to this team.

Clark scored, worked the goalkeeper with a shot in the box and generally lifted the Saints performance up a couple of levels.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
Matt Smith at home with St Johnstone - on and off the park
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Craig Levein says St Johnstone will 'stand up for' Diallang Jaiyesimi over racist abuse…
Chris Kane.
St Johnstone target 3 festive wins from 3 as Chris Kane rejects Rangers' too…
St Johnstone didn't sustain any long-term damage in their defeat to Rangers.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Craig Levein RIGHT to rest stars v Rangers and…
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
St Johnstone 'appalled' by racist post aimed at player on social media
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein proud of 10-man St Johnstone team who didn't 'crumble' against Rangers
DJ Jaiyesimi is shown a red card.
Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: Match report, star man and player ratings as 10-man Saints…
Luke Robinson.
Luke Robinson keeps focus on Rangers test as St Johnstone loan star addresses potential…
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak training 'like a demon' but Craig Levein mindful of…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs new contract and makes 'lot more to give'…

Conversation