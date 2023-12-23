Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Nicky Clark comes close to sparking a Saints comeback

St Johnstone’s winless away run has reached nine.

If they keep playing like they did in the first hour of this Rugby Park defeat there will be plenty more defeats on the road to come.

But if they replicate the last 30 minutes, that elusive victory will be earned very soon.

Saints looked dead and buried at 2-0 down but Nicky Clark got them back into the game after he came off the bench.

And Craig Levein’s men had the chances to equalise after that.

Ultimately – as was the case for Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park earlier in the season – it was a poor start that cost Saints.

Things actually looked quite promising in the first couple of minutes, with Chris Kane, starting in place of the suspended DJ Jaiyesimi, getting in behind the Killie defence and trying (but failing) to cut the ball back for a team-mate.

The hosts soon took control, though, and seldom let go for the rest of the first half.

Brad Lyons headed over the bar from six yards out on four minutes and then Killie were ahead moments later.

Tony Gallacher was rolled by Danny Armstrong before the ball was fed into the path of David Watson.

Dimitar Mitov got a slight touch to Watson’s 25-yard shot but he could only help it on to the inside off the post and into the net.

Marley Watkins made it 2-0 on 17 minutes when Saints were far too hesitant in their penalty box and it would have been 3-0 had Kyle Vassell not missed a sitter from point-blank range midway through the first half.

The nearest Saints came to landing a blow of their own was Max Kucheriavyi driving in-field and forcing a good save out of Will Dennis and a promising Gallacher over-lap on the stroke of half-time.

Big improvement needed

There wasn’t much of an improvement early in the second half but bringing Clark on for Dan Phillips just before the hour mark gave Saints the spark they needed.

Four minutes after his introduction he headed home a Matt Smith free-kick after making his trademark near post run.

Saints – and Mitov in particular – had a narrow escape when the Bulgarian took a heavy touch and then had to bring down Vassell just outside the box.

The goalie was booked and he tipped the subsequent free-kick over the bar.

On 73 minutes a lovely Matt Smith pass sent Fran Franczak through down the right.

His cross to the back post was begging to be finished off by Gallacher but the wing-back skied his effort over.

With Saints now a team transformed, Clark and Smith both came close to scoring but Killie held on.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 6, Gallacher 6, McGowan 6.5, Gordon 6, Kane 6 (Costelloe, 74), Carey 6.5, Kucheriavyi 6.5, Robinson 6, Smith 7 (May, 90), Phillips 6 (Clark, 57 – 7.5), Franczak 6 (Brown, 74). Subs not used – Considine, Olufunwa, Sprangler, Turner-Cooke, Richards.

Saints’ star man – Nicky Clark

The striker’s substitute appearance was another reminder of his importance to this team.

Clark scored, worked the goalkeeper with a shot in the box and generally lifted the Saints performance up a couple of levels.