Council leader: ‘Dozens’ of people to blame for Dundee Olympia debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Council leader: ‘Dozens’ of people to blame for Dundee Olympia debacle

John Alexander says factors including location, maintenance, design and construction quality caused the two-year closure of the swimming pools.

By Lindsey Hamilton
John Alexander says "dozens" must take some blame for the prolonged closure of the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Alexander says "dozens" must take some blame for the prolonged closure of the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The leader of Dundee City Council has admitted “dozens” of people – including himself – must take a portion of the blame for the Olympia debacle.

The city’s main swimming pools reopened to the public on December 18 after a closure lasting more than two years.

The centre was forced to shut down in October 2021 – just over eight years after it opened at a cost of £33 million – when an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

But more problems were then found, including corrosion on the flumes, forcing the centre into a prolonged closure for £6m worth of repairs.

The Olympia centre was closed in October 2021.
Swimmers have now returned to the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

Since the closure, the council’s SNP administration has repeatedly turned down calls from opposition politicians for an inquiry into what went wrong at the centre.

Council leader John Alexander has also been keen to move on from the saga, saying last December that there were no “skeletons in the closet”.

But in an interview with The Courier, Mr Alexander has conceded for the first time that several people must take some responsibility for what went wrong at the centre – and said both the location and the construction of the Olympia were factors.

Olympia: ‘Every council leader, chief executive and director must share blame’

He said: “When you look at all the issues, no single person is responsible.

“From day one there have been issues – everything from location, to maintenance, to design and construction quality have caused problems.

“There were ongoing issues that were never dealt with right up until the day it was closed.

“I would say that literally dozens of people have to share the blame.

“This includes every council leader, chief executive and director.”

The children’s pool at the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

The Courier previously revealed how there were issues with the Olympia identified just weeks after it had opened in June 2013.

Mr Alexander said: “Believe me, if it was easy to identify one issue and one person responsible, I would do that.

“The problem is, there is no one issue – there have been dozens.

“There are interlinking aspects on both sides (the council and operator Leisure and Culture Dundee) that led to what happened.”

Despite turning down calls for an inquiry, Mr Alexander says the local authority is taking steps to ensure a similar situation does not arise at other facilities – insisting the council “will learn our lesson”.

‘We can’t afford for this to happen again’

He said: “The council is looking at every aspect of what went wrong.

“We are going to ensure, as much as we can, that something like this never happens again.

“We will carefully examine our procurement and maintenance policies going forward.

“Dundee City Council has one of the largest property portfolios of any local authority in the whole of Scotland and we can’t afford for this to happen again.

The Olympia opened again for business on December 18. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have to learn our lesson from this.

“We will tighten up our processes, in particular on signing off projects, including carrying out additional checks.

“And despite challenges to our budget, we will ensure additional maintenance is carried out.

“We will deliver what we say we are going to, using the skills of experts available to us.”

Conversation