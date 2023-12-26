ANDREW BATCHELOR: 2023 has been a fantastic year for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: 2023 has been a fantastic year for Dundee

Andrew Batchelor looks back at 2023 in Dundee and to the year ahead.

Radio 1 Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Andrew Batchelor

2023 is shortly coming to an end – and what a year it has been for Dundee!

At the start of the new year, I said that it was going to be a big one for the city – and I think it is fair to say that I was right.

The first things when you think of Dundee in 2023, is the events which have happened this year in the city.

Big Weekend, the World Karate Championships, the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships were just some of the biggest events which took place in Dundee this year – all were big successes and helped bring many visitors into the city.

Attending Big Weekend over two days was a treat, and I had a fantastic time seeing the likes of the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne, to Nothing but Thieves and The 1975. It was a fantastic time and to see Dundee hosting it again was nothing but special!

We also had a lot of special anniversaries in 2023.

V&A Dundee
V&A Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The V&A Dundee celebrated five years of being in our fantastic city – with an incredible exhibition celebrating Tartan which has been an excellent addition to the museum which has generated widespread attention.

Creative Dundee turned 15, an organisation which has helped transform Dundee into a creative and cultural hub. The Beano celebrated 85 years of being pure blam, Minnie the Minx turned 70 and the Caird Hall celebrated 100 years of being Dundee’s beloved home of entertainment.

This year has also been a personal one for me as Dundee Culture too celebrated an important milestone as it marked ten years of showcasing Dundee to the world. It has had the best year ever in terms of performance and I am so happy that the support for it has only grown.

To celebrate ten years, I launched the Sunny Dundee glasses campaign to raise money for the Archie Foundation which raised £1,700 for sick children and young people, and their families. I consider this to be one of the proudest achievements in my life.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron (bottom centre) celebrates with the trophy and team-mate after winning the league following the cinch Championship match at Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir. Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

In sport, Dundee FC won the Scottish Championships and returned to the Premiership, Eilish McColgan broke the 27-year standing 10,000m British record, and Natasha McKay retired after an incredible career in ice skating, which paved way for more Dundee skaters to become champions at the British Ice-Skating Championships.

In the field of science and technology, our educational institutions have made incredible breakthroughs and firsts. The University of Dundee helped identify zombie cells which cause aging which could one day lead to treatments for age-related diseases; Abertay University made a breakthrough in Parkinson’s research where they discovered that music could help stimulate the brain; and Dundee and Angus College became the first in Scotland to introduce Esports courses and open Scotland’s first purpose Esports studio.

It’s hard to imagine all of this has happened in these last 12months, and it goes to show at what an incredible place Dundee is, and how amazing Dundonians and the people who work and study here are.

I look forward to seeing what 2024 will bring, but as we close out 2023, I believe it has been a fantastic year for our city, and it will be one that I, and many others, will forever cherish.

