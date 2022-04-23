Who runs Dundee’s Olympia centre and how is council involved in £4.5m pool closure?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pools at Dundee’s flagship leisure centre, the Olympia, have now been closed for six months in a devastating blow to swimmers of all ages.

The shock discovery of numerous maintenance issues means the pools are expected to stay closed until spring 2023 and repairs will cost around £4.5 million.

But who runs the centre and who is responsible for its deterioration?

Olympia building owned by council

The £32 million centre, which was built to replace the original pools by the waterfront, is managed by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), which is responsible for running publicly-owned leisure facilities in the city.

It is an arms-length external organisation (ALEO) which is formally separate from the council but is under its financial control.

All councils in Scotland feature a similar organisation, such as neighbouring Angus Alive, Perth’s Live Active, and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

As a registered charity, LACD receives annual funding from Dundee City Council, which can decide to make cuts or supply additional cash every year.

The council, as owner of the Olympia building, is responsible for ensuring it is properly maintained and must pay for repairs.

Who is on the board?

The LACD board make decisions on what to do with the money it makes and the cash given by the local authority.

The 13 board members are:

Judy Dobbie – Council appointed trustee and managing director

Moira Methven MBE – Independent trustee and chairperson. Formerly head of libraries, information and cultural services at Dundee City Council

Will Dawson – Vice chairperson and SNP councillor for the East End

Anna Day – Independent trustee and cultural public programme manager for Perth & Kinross Council

Charlie Malone – Council appointed trustee in 2021 and Labour councillor for the Lochee ward

Christina Roberts – Council appointed trustee and SNP councillor for the East End.

Colin McLeod – Independent trustee appointed 2021

Emma Donaldson – Independent trustee appointed 2021

George Laidlaw – Independent trustee and former head teacher at Menzieshill High School and previously Baldragon Academy

Nasreen Mohammed BEM – Independent trustee. An equality and diversity consultant and board member of the Dundee International Women’s Centre.

Professor Stuart Cross – Independent trustee and professor of Law at Dundee University.

Robert Emmott – Council appointed trustee and executive director of corporate services at Dundee City Council.

Sue Moody – Independent trustee appointed 2021. A victim support expert and former law lecturer at Dundee University.

When did the centre close and why?

It initially closed on October 13 due to what was described at the time as an “unexpected lighting issue”.

A full inspection of the building then found serious corrosion and numerous other health and safety concerns, leading to the entire pool area being shut.

Ever since, councillors and the public have been calling for more clarity on how a nine-year-old building could deteriorate to such an extent.