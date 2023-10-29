Nicky Clark: St Johnstone players have let everyone down and are the only ones who can fix it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone players have let everyone down and are the only ones who can fix it

The Perth comeback striker believes Steven MacLean was right to not hold back after the loss to St Mirren.

By Eric Nicolson
A dejected St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark at full-time.
A dejected St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark at full-time. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean, was fully justified in berating his players before he was sacked, according to Nicky Clark.

And the only acceptable collective response to the 4-0 defeat to St Mirren that prompted his McDiarmid Park dismissal will be to redeem themselves against Kilmarnock in midweek.

MacLean suggested it looked like some members of his team ‘chucked it’ as the goals started to flow in Paisley.

Comeback striker, Clark, insisted there wasn’t a conscious downing of tools.

But he does know that standards need to be raised considerably if Saints are to start the process of moving off the foot of the Premiership table on Wednesday night.

“No wonder,” said Clark after the game, when responding to MacLean’s post-match debrief.

“We’ve let him down, we’ve let the fans down, we’ve let the club down and we’ve let ourselves down.

“This was a massive game for us and to lose it 4-0 is unacceptable.

“We’re the only ones who can fix it.

“Football gives you another opportunity and that’s what we’ve got on Wednesday night.

“We need to be a lot better.”

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0.
St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Clark added: “He’s obviously frustrated after the game.

“As everybody could see, it was nowhere near good enough.

“He’s right to have a go at us and show his emotions.

“We need to prove we should be here and that we should be on the pitch.

“The players in that dressing room are all good players. But it’s easy saying that – you need to go and prove it on the grass.

“We need to stick together and fix it. There’s no point throwing each other under the bus.

“There’s still plenty of time left to go in the season. Let’s fight and battle and see where that takes us.

“We’ve been nowhere near good enough from the start of the season, going back to the cup competition.”

‘Here we go again’

On the phrase “chucked it” being used, Clark said: “I wouldn’t say we gave up. It’s obviously difficult when you start the second half like that (conceding two minutes into it to go 2-0 down).

“It does hit you a bit – here we go again.

“You can’t chuck it. We’re paid to go out and do a job. And there’s no way we’re going to chuck it.

“I know for a fact that won’t happen.”

Nicky Clark and St Mirren's Richard Taylor in action.
Nicky Clark and St Mirren’s Richard Taylor in action. Image: SNS.

It certainly wasn’t the return Clark had been hoping for.

But, after eight months out with an ankle injury, the fact he played for over an hour without suffering a reaction was a bit of Perth positivity to come out of Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been a long time out for me personally,” he said. “It was good to be back out there but the result and performance was nowhere near good enough.

“I played 60 minutes in a bounce game a couple of weeks ago and that’s all I’ve done since February.

“I actually felt good within the game. I tired a bit but that was to be expected.

“I’ll do what I need to do to be ready for Wednesday.”

