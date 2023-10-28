St Johnstone back into a bad old routine with 4-0 defeat to St Mirren – their heaviest in the league

After a promising upturn to their season thanks to back-to-back draws, St Johnstone’s Premiership campaign took a depressing and concerning step in the wrong direction against St Mirren.

The Perth side’s 4-0 defeat to their high-flying opponents – their heaviest in the league under Steven MacLean – was familiar stuff from a month or so ago.

In virtually every game this season they have given themselves a platform but all too often failed to build on it.

That was the certainly the case on this occasion.

The three-week break for both teams made for a slow start to the contest but Saints were comfortably matching St Mirren, albeit without creating a clear-cut chance.

The closest thing was comeback striker, Nicky Clark, hitting the wall with a free-kick.

Goals change games

But the balance of the match changed on the 36th minute.

Keanu Baccus scored from the edge of the box after Saints failed to snuff out a St Mirren counter-attack when they had the chance.

It was effectively game over when a James Brown mistake gifted Mikael Mandron a goal two minutes into the second half.

It was definitely game over when the same man finished off a slick move to make it 3-0.

The in the last minute of the match, Greg Kiltie completed the scoring with a back post goal after a goalmouth scramble.

The result means Saints’ winless run has now reached nine in the league and 11 in all competitions and confidence is as low as their league position.

That first victory will need to come very soon.

St Johnstone – Mitov 5, Brown 4 (Kane 55), Gordon 6, Considine 6, Robinson 7, Jaiyesimi 6 (Gallacher 74), Sprangler 6, Smith 6 (MacPherson 55), Kucheriavyi 6 (Turner-Cooke 65), Clark 6 (May 65), Costelloe 6. Subs not used – Richards, McGowan, Jephcott, Olufunwa.