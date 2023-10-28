Livingston 0-2 Dundee: Joe Shaughnessy nets dramatic double as Dee grab crucial win at 10-man Livi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston 0-2 Dundee: Joe Shaughnessy nets dramatic double as Dee grab crucial win at 10-man Livi

The Dark Blues left it late at the Tony Macaroni Arena but came away with all three points.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates his second goal at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee’s long wait for a win and long wait for a goal were finally ended as skipper Joe Shaughnessy’s late brace defeated Livingston.

It had been over a month since the Dark Blues last hit the net and two months since they defeated Hearts in August.

But they were worthy of their win in the end as they made the most of Christian Montano’s red card on 70 minutes with Shaughnessy striking twice in the final 10 minutes of the match.

VAR was front and centre at the Tony Macaroni Arena with one goal ruled out, a yellow upgraded to a red and anxious wait for Dundee to find out if their opener would count.

First half to forget

There were new faces in the Dundee starting line-up with on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly handed a debut while Mo Sylla made his first start for the club.

Also in was Lyall Cameron after his injury while Scott Tiffoney returned to the bench. There was no place for Zach Robinson, however. Josh Mulligan was out injured.

Mo Sylla made his first start for Dundee. Image: SNS

The first half was a forgettable 45 minutes of football. The lack of action was briefly interrupted midway through when Luke McCowan stormed forward but could only manage a tame effort.

Joe joy

It didn’t need much to better the first half but within minutes of the restart the contest burst into life.

First Montano flashed an effort wide for Livi before half-time sub Amadou Bakayoko found himself in behind the home defence but struck straight at Shamal George.

Sean Kelly then fired a fierce shot wide with Trevor Carson scrambling.

And on 53 minutes, Zak Rudden burst in behind the defence but rolled his effort wide of the far post.

Willie Collum sends off Cristian Montano after a VAR intervention. Image: SNS
VAR would then get involved as just before the hour, Dundee thought they had grabbed a vital lead as Bakayoko’s 18-yard strike found the bottom corner.

The away end went crazy but then came the dreaded VAR announcement and, after a lengthy wait, it was ruled out. The ball had gone through a number of players with one of them offside.

VAR wasn’t finished there, though, as Willie Collum went back to the monitor after showing Montano a yellow card. After the review that was changed to red for violent conduct following a clash with Malachi Boateng.

Shaughnessy fires in for 2-0. Image: SNS
Dundee had 20 minutes to break down the 10-man hosts and finally managed it on 82 minutes as Shaughnessy bundled in from close-range following a long Donnelly throw.

Three minutes later and it was 2-0, once more from a set-piece. Owen Beck sent in a corner, Antonio Portales flicked it on and there was Shaughnessy once more at the back post to turn home.

And to send the away end wild.

Victory saw Dundee shoot up the Premiership table into fourth place.

Player Ratings

Livingston: George, Montano, Devlin, Anderson (Shinnie 71), MacKay (Brandon 71), Bradley (Guthrie 60), Holt, Nouble, De Lucas, Kelly, Penrice.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Pittman, Kelly, Welch-Hayes, Sangare, Lloyd.

Dundee: Carson 6, McGhee 6 (Tiffoney 75), Shaughnessy 8, Donnelly 7, Portales 7, Beck 7, Boateng 7, Sylla 6, McCowan 7, Cameron 5 (Bakayoko 46, 7), Rudden 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Pineda, Lamie, Ashcroft, Robertson, Howley.

Referee: Willie Collum

Conversation