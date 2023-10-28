Steven MacLean says some players ‘chucked it’ as St Johnstone crashed to St Mirren but insists he will keep giving job ‘everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean says some players ‘chucked it’ as St Johnstone crashed to St Mirren but insists he will keep giving job ‘everything’

The McDiarmid Park manager spoke of leopards not changing their spots

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has suggested some of his players looked like they “chucked it” in their 4-0 defeat to St Mirren.

The Perth side suffered their heaviest Premiership loss of the season and their nine-game winless run leaves them five points adrift at the foot of the table.

From being comfortable and on top of the Paisley contest after over half an hour, Saints “imploded” by MacLean’s admission.

And the McDiarmid Park boss questioned the character of members of his side.

“Whether we played well first half or not, it is not acceptable,” said MacLean.

“The goals we lost are unacceptable. It’s the basics of football.

St Mirren's Keanu Baccus scores to make it 1-0.
St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“In the second half, we just imploded and it looked like a couple of players chucked it.

‘It is my responsibility and some of these players will be lucky if they play for me again.

“It is not happening under my watch. I thought it was really, really poor.

“You need to show a bravery in those situations and you need people to lead. I just thought we lacked that all over.

“I brought 11 players in and got rid of 17 and it just looked like some of them didn’t want to be there. That’s the truth.

“People will come and say this and that and I know it is my responsibility, but I am just telling you what I saw.

“I am sure a lot of you saw the same thing as me.”

Doing the right things

Asked how hurtful it is for a manager to see players he selected “chuck it”, MacLean said: “They say a leopard never changes its spots.

“It is just unacceptable. You’ve got supporters paying good money here and you have got to do the basics of football.

“They probably didn’t mean to do it like that because their head goes but at the end of the day you’ve got to show a belief and a willingness to do the right things.

“I’m not going to sit here and call out individuals but it wasn’t good enough all round.

“Sometimes in football there’s a squad and they go in a certain direction.

“Then they react to a different direction and go back to what they are.”

MacLean’s own position

On his own position, he said: “Listen, I’ll give this everything I’ve got.

“We didn’t get beaten by a shape, a team cutting us open or coaching and management.

“We got beaten by individual things.

“You can’t coach a player to run or react properly.

“I’ll certainly take responsibility – whether they do or they don’t, we’ll see.

“I’ll take responsibility as long as the club want me to.

“I’ll be in tomorrow working hard, dong the right things like I have done every day, with my staff.

“It’s my team and it will be me who takes the stick.

“I’ll have a long hard think about it and I’ll certainly pick a team on Wednesday (Kilmarnock at home) that I want to represent me.”

