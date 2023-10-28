Rail services to Fife resume after person hit by train

Rail services to Fife have resumed after a person was hit by a train earlier on Saturday evening.

Police and paramedics had been called to an incident between Cowdenbeath and Inverkeithing shortly after 5pm.

It’s resulted in a number of train services to the region being cancelled.

Comments posted online report a large police and emergency incident ongoing at Queen Margaret station.

National Rail later confirmed that a person had been stuck on the lien between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath.

It said: “Trains are now able to run as normal following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath.”