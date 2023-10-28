Fife Rail services to Fife resume after person hit by train Some services had been canceled due to an emergency incident between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath. By Neil Henderson October 28 2023, 6.01pm Share Rail services to Fife resume after person hit by train Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4796343/rail-services-to-fife-resume-after-person-hit-by-train/ Copy Link Rail services to Fife have resumed after a person was hit by a train earlier on Saturday evening. Police and paramedics had been called to an incident between Cowdenbeath and Inverkeithing shortly after 5pm. It’s resulted in a number of train services to the region being cancelled. Comments posted online report a large police and emergency incident ongoing at Queen Margaret station. National Rail later confirmed that a person had been stuck on the lien between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath. It said: “Trains are now able to run as normal following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath.”