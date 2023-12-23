Craig Levein ‘mystified’ by slow St Johnstone start at Kilmarnock but declares that Nicky Clark is ‘worth his weight in gold’ to Perth side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein ‘mystified’ by slow St Johnstone start at Kilmarnock but declares that Nicky Clark is ‘worth his weight in gold’ to Perth side

Saints are now without a win away from home in nine games.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein with Andy Kirk at Rugby Park.
Craig Levein at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was left “mystified” by his team’s slow start at Rugby Park.

And even though things improved significantly for the Perth side as the clash with Kilmarnock progressed, gifting the hosts a two-goal lead proved to be too big a hole to dig themselves out of.

“That was a strange game,” said Levein. “I don’t know what happened.

“We’ve not started any games since I’ve been here in that manner.

“I also have to say as much as we were off it, Killie started really well.

“We were two down and they missed a chance to go to three before we even turned up.

“Then when we turned up I was happy.

“I thought we ended the first half well and then I thought we had more dominance and I was pleased with the performance.

“We snookered ourselves by giving away two goals early on.”

Marley Watkins scores.
Marley Watkins scores. Image: SNS.

Levein added: “I was just trying to work out what the hell had happened.

“It’s much easier looking back – and I’ll pore over the footage.

“I don’t know if going two behind actually took the pressure off and we then thought maybe we’ll start playing football now.

“Once we started doing that it was harder for Killie to get dominance and their chances started to dry up.

“We controlled the match. It got a bit bitty towards the end.

“Killie were good at seeing the game out and we were maybe a little naive on that front.

“I was hopeful of getting another goal. Tony (Gallacher) has a great chance to score (from six yards out).

Tony Gallacher should have scored.
Tony Gallacher should have scored. Image: SNS.

“But that’s ifs, buts and maybes.

“I’m sitting here a bit mystified as to why we didn’t start the game in our usual manner.”

Clark shows his worth again

Nicky Clark scored Saints’ goal four minutes after coming off the bench and generally picked up where he left off before he sustained his calf injury six weeks ago.

“Getting Nicky back is obviously a massive thing for us,” said Levein.

“With calf problems you’re always worried about how much game time you can manage.

“He scored today, was clever in his play and that’s always going to help us.

“Although he’s not particularly tall, he’s good in the air and uses his body well.

“He’s very lively around the penalty box. It was a fantastic cross from Matty Smith that led to the goal.

Nicky Clark celebrates his goal.
Nicky Clark celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

“When you have one who knows the league and what he needs to be good at to get goals and assists in this league, they are worth their weight in gold.

“He’s the only one we have of that type.

“We have other guys who can run and do the rest of it but there’s a real art to putting the ball in the back of the net as we saw today.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Marley Watkins scores Kilmarnock's second goal.
Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Nicky Clark…
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
Matt Smith at home with St Johnstone - on and off the park
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Craig Levein says St Johnstone will 'stand up for' Diallang Jaiyesimi over racist abuse…
Chris Kane.
St Johnstone target 3 festive wins from 3 as Chris Kane rejects Rangers' too…
St Johnstone didn't sustain any long-term damage in their defeat to Rangers.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Craig Levein RIGHT to rest stars v Rangers and…
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
St Johnstone 'appalled' by racist post aimed at player on social media
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein proud of 10-man St Johnstone team who didn't 'crumble' against Rangers
DJ Jaiyesimi is shown a red card.
Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: Match report, star man and player ratings as 10-man Saints…
Luke Robinson.
Luke Robinson keeps focus on Rangers test as St Johnstone loan star addresses potential…
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak training 'like a demon' but Craig Levein mindful of…

Conversation