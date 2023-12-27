More than 300 homeless people living in Dundee B&Bs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

More than 300 homeless people living in Dundee B&Bs

The number of people being housed in hotels and B&Bs jumped by over 50 in the last year.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Over 300 people are being sheltered in hotels and B&Bs in the city. Image: DC Thomson
Over 300 people are being sheltered in hotels and B&Bs in the city. Image: DC Thomson

The number of homeless people waiting for housing in hotels and B&Bs in Dundee has reached over 300.

In 2022/23, 305 people were living in this kind of accommodation while on Dundee City Council’s housing waiting list including 52 children.

Five years ago, the council did not use B&Bs at all but this has risen each year to the current figure.

There were 799 people housed in temporary accommodation across the city last year – including scatter flats and hostels.

The reliance on hostels and B&Bs has been called a “last resort”.

The number of people housed in this accommodation over the last five years is as follows:

2018/19: 0

2019/20: 10

2020/21: 283

2021/22: 253

2022/23: 30

B&B use in Dundee should be ‘last resort’

Labour councillor Kevin Keenan said this type of temporary accommodation is unsuitable for families.

“It’s got to be a last resort,” he said.

“We’ve got to look to get these numbers down, the administration needs to look at how to get more homes.

“What spaces are there for family playtime and all the rest that would happen in a home?

“A B&B is not suitable.”

Labour councillor Kevin Keenan.

A surge in demand for temporary housing during the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have caused the reliance on B&Bs.

The number of people in overall temporary accommodation spiked to 956 in in 2020/21.

This has since reduced to 799 in the last year.

How much has been spent on temporary accommodation?

Over the past five years, the council has spent just shy of £22m on temporary accommodation – with the coronavirus pandemic proving to be the most financially challenging year.

over 300 people are now being sheltered in B&Bs and hotels in the city.

The amount spent each year is listed below:

2018/19: £3,490,810

2019/20: £3,743,892

2020/21: £5,222,435

2021/22: £4,598,936

2022/23: £4,824,583

Council reliance on B&Bs

The council hoped it would be able to slash its need for temporary accommodation by almost half – dropping from 309 units to 153.

This would be done by moving more people into permanent accommodation sooner.

This was initially set out in the council’s four-year Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan, which is now in its final year.

Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We acknowledge that B&Bs are not an acceptable solution, and for many years in the city we did not need to use them.

“We have been working hard to reduce the reliance on B&Bs and will continue to do so”

Conversation