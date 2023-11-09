First look at new Pandora store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

The new Pandora store within Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre is now open.

The global jewellery chain has moved into the former Paperchase unit on the ground floor of the Overgate.

Pandora, which specialises in hand-finished jewellery, said previously its new store would have a “brand new look and feel”.

Pandora ‘fantastic new addition’ to Overgate

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “Pandora is a fantastic new lifestyle addition to the centre, with a striking store presenting highly desirable yet affordable collections synonymous with the hugely popular brand.

“Fans of Pandora can expect serious gift inspiration for the festive season ahead and the best in design and craftsmanship across hand-finished jewellery for all occasions, along with Pandora’s signature personalised shopping experience.

“The new store is sure to prove extremely popular with our customers, particularly leading up to Christmas.”

Pandora has closed the High Street shop it has occupied for more than a decade.

Andrew Milner-Walker, property director at Pandora UK & Ireland, said: “We have worked closely with the development team to ensure the space offers visitors the best of what Pandora has to offer.

“The store features our brand-new fit-out which is designed to offer customers the opportunity to try on products and browse our extensive range of jewellery with ease.

“We believe the public will really enjoy the store experience and look forward to welcoming everyone now our doors are officially open.”

Plans for Frasers in former Debenhams

The Pandora store opening is the latest development for the Overgate following its acquisition by Frasers Group.

Malcolm said it was a “strong vote of confidence” in the Overgate as a “leading retail destination”.

A Frasers department store will open in the former Debenhams unit at Overgate Shopping Centre

In July, beauty brand Rituals opened in a new shop, which is beside the new Pandora branch.