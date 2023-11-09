First look at new Pandora store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at new Pandora store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

The shop has been hailed as a "fantastic new lifestyle addition" to the Dundee shopping centre.

By Gavin Harper
Pandora has opened at the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Pandora has opened at the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The new Pandora store within Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre is now open.

The global jewellery chain has moved into the former Paperchase unit on the ground floor of the Overgate.

Pandora, which specialises in hand-finished jewellery, said previously its new store would have a “brand new look and feel”.

Pandora ‘fantastic new addition’ to Overgate

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “Pandora is a fantastic new lifestyle addition to the centre, with a striking store presenting highly desirable yet affordable collections synonymous with the hugely popular brand.

“Fans of Pandora can expect serious gift inspiration for the festive season ahead and the best in design and craftsmanship across hand-finished jewellery for all occasions, along with Pandora’s signature personalised shopping experience.

“The new store is sure to prove extremely popular with our customers, particularly leading up to Christmas.”

Inside the new Pandora store in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Inside the new Pandora store in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Manager Cheryl Mackie-Conlon and store supervisor Shauna Sturrock Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Pandora has closed the High Street shop it has occupied for more than a decade.

Andrew Milner-Walker, property director at Pandora UK & Ireland, said: “We have worked closely with the development team to ensure the space offers visitors the best of what Pandora has to offer.

“The store features our brand-new fit-out which is designed to offer customers the opportunity to try on products and browse our extensive range of jewellery with ease.

“We believe the public will really enjoy the store experience and look forward to welcoming everyone now our doors are officially open.”

Plans for Frasers in former Debenhams

The Pandora store opening is the latest development for the Overgate following its acquisition by Frasers Group.

Malcolm said it was a “strong vote of confidence” in the Overgate as a “leading retail destination”.

The shop opened on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Inside the new Pandora store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Frasers department store will open in the former Debenhams unit at Overgate Shopping Centre

In July, beauty brand Rituals opened in a new shop, which is beside the new Pandora branch.

