Drivers face ANOTHER A90 contraflow as work set to begin on Perthshire bridge

Drivers will face another A90 contraflow between Dundee and Perth – just days after roadworks ended.

The latest round of A90 disruption is due to work on the Glencarse flyover.

The bridge connecting St Madoes and Glencarse has been restricted since it was damaged by a digger in March.

The project comes just days after a contraflow system on the busy road near Inchture ended – following several roadwork extensions.

Work to begin on A90 flyover near Glencarse

Amey, which operates the road on behalf of Traffic Scotland, will carry out specialist structural testing at the damaged flyover near Glencarse.

The work will assess the extent of the internal damage caused by the bridge strike.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the work will be undertaken using a contraflow system.

Southbound traffic will be directed onto the northbound carriageway.

A single lane will be in operation in each direction on the northbound carriageway between Kinfauns and Glendoick.

Contraflow in place to set up roadworks

There will be northbound lane closures on the A90 overnight from 7.30pm on Sunday to set up the traffic management.

The contraflow will then be in place between 6.30am on Monday, November 13 to 6.30am on Sunday, November 19.

Further northbound lane closures will be in place from 6.30am on Sunday, November 19 to stand down the traffic management.

The northbound lane is set to reopen as normal at 6.30am on Monday, November 20.

The bridge was struck by a digger back in March but repair work was delayed significantly after the discovery of a protected species.

Amey has warned that further restrictions on the A90 will be required when future repair work takes place.