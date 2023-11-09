Drivers face ANOTHER A90 contraflow as work set to begin on Perthshire bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face ANOTHER A90 contraflow as work set to begin on Perthshire bridge

It comes just days after a contraflow system near Inchture ended.

By Andrew Robson
The A90 flyover connecting St Madoes to Glencarse.
The A90 flyover connecting St Madoes to Glencarse. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will face another A90 contraflow between Dundee and Perth – just days after roadworks ended.

The latest round of A90 disruption is due to work on the Glencarse flyover.

The bridge connecting St Madoes and Glencarse has been restricted since it was damaged by a digger in March.

The project comes just days after a contraflow system on the busy road near Inchture ended – following several roadwork extensions.

Work to begin on A90 flyover near Glencarse

Amey, which operates the road on behalf of Traffic Scotland, will carry out specialist structural testing at the damaged flyover near Glencarse.

The work will assess the extent of the internal damage caused by the bridge strike.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the work will be undertaken using a contraflow system.

The St Madoes to Glencarse bridge has been restricted since being hit by a vehicle in March.
The St Madoes to Glencarse bridge has been restricted since being hit by a vehicle in March. Image: Angus Findlay

Southbound traffic will be directed onto the northbound carriageway.

A single lane will be in operation in each direction on the northbound carriageway between Kinfauns and Glendoick.

Contraflow in place to set up roadworks

There will be northbound lane closures on the A90 overnight from 7.30pm on Sunday to set up the traffic management.

The contraflow will then be in place between 6.30am on Monday, November 13 to 6.30am on Sunday, November 19.

Further northbound lane closures will be in place from 6.30am on Sunday, November 19 to stand down the traffic management.

The northbound lane is set to reopen as normal at 6.30am on Monday, November 20.

The bridge was struck by a digger back in March but repair work was delayed significantly after the discovery of a protected species.

Amey has warned that further restrictions on the A90 will be required when future repair work takes place.

Conversation