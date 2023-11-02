A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth

The completion date for resurfacing work at Inchture has been pushed back for a second time.

By Andrew Robson
Queues on the A90 during roadworks near Inchture on Thursday. Image: Supplied
Queues on the A90 during roadworks near Inchture on Thursday. Image: Supplied

Drivers are facing more delays on the A90 between Dundee and Perth after roadworks were extended for a second time.

Motorists have faced long tailbacks during the contraflow at Inchture.

The resurfacing work, which began on October 21, had been due to finish a week later.

The completion date was pushed back to Thursday (November 2) after Storm Babet.

But following further bad weather, the Inchture roadworks are now expected to run until next Wednesday (November 8).

A90 Inchture roadworks ‘shambles’

One driver on the road on Thursday said: “It’s an absolute shambles.

“I’ve moved about 100 yards in half an hour.

“I’m considering coming off at the next junction and turning back.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

The contraflow will be in place until 6.30am on Tuesday (November 7) before lane closures are in place between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday (November 8) for barriers to be reinstalled.

Drivers have faced long tailbacks on the A90 near Inchture. Image: Supplied

The Inchture roadworks have added to the misery for A90/M90 drivers who have also faced hold-ups at the Friarton Bridge and Glencarse in recent weeks.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the long-running Glencarse lane closure after more detailed timescales were revealed.

Further north on the A90, there are still restrictions due to damage caused by Storm Babet between Forfar and Brechin.

Drivers have also faced huge delays during gas works on the A9 near Dunkeld, but those have been halted after a series of complaints.

Several incidents also caused long queues in Dundee on Wednesday night – holding up the Rangers team bus on its way to Dens Park.

