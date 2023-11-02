A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth

Drivers are facing more delays on the A90 between Dundee and Perth after roadworks were extended for a second time.

Motorists have faced long tailbacks during the contraflow at Inchture.

The resurfacing work, which began on October 21, had been due to finish a week later.

The completion date was pushed back to Thursday (November 2) after Storm Babet.

But following further bad weather, the Inchture roadworks are now expected to run until next Wednesday (November 8).

A90 Inchture roadworks ‘shambles’

One driver on the road on Thursday said: “It’s an absolute shambles.

“I’ve moved about 100 yards in half an hour.

“I’m considering coming off at the next junction and turning back.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

The contraflow will be in place until 6.30am on Tuesday (November 7) before lane closures are in place between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday (November 8) for barriers to be reinstalled.

The Inchture roadworks have added to the misery for A90/M90 drivers who have also faced hold-ups at the Friarton Bridge and Glencarse in recent weeks.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the long-running Glencarse lane closure after more detailed timescales were revealed.

Further north on the A90, there are still restrictions due to damage caused by Storm Babet between Forfar and Brechin.

Drivers have also faced huge delays during gas works on the A9 near Dunkeld, but those have been halted after a series of complaints.

Several incidents also caused long queues in Dundee on Wednesday night – holding up the Rangers team bus on its way to Dens Park.