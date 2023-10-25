A90 contraflow: Roads agency gives update on work to fully reopen Angus road after Storm Babet

Engineers working to fully reopen the A90 through Angus after Storm Babet are carrying out daily visits to assess damage on the route.

The dual carriageway was closed between Dundee and Stonehaven from Thursday night until the early hours of Monday due to flooding.

Stretches north of Brechin and south of Forfar then reopened on Monday before a contraflow was introduced on the remaining stretch of road between the two Angus towns on Tuesday.

Amey says it cannot commit to an exact timescale for reopening the road fully until inspections are completed.

A spokesperson told The Courier on Wednesday: “Now we have implemented the contraflow that has opened the A90 between Forfar and Brechin, our intention is to deliver full investigation work on the structures at the A90 northbound carriageway near Finavon that were impacted by Storm Babet.

‘Long-term repair solution’ needed for A90 near Finavon

“Over the coming days, further investigation work will be required using specialist teams and equipment to ascertain the full damage and design a long-term repair solution.

“Divers will be utilised to carry out inspections of the bridge piers and abutments, while sonar scanning will be undertaken to understand the current condition of the river bed.”

The spokesperson added: “Although the water conditions are improving, we still require water flows and levels to ease before work can be carried out.

Daily visits to A90 after Storm Babet damage

“Any inspections must be carried out in a safe environment that does not put our teams at risk.

“We will be on site on a daily basis to measure the condition of the river and be ready to start work when water levels allow us to do so.

“We would like to thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we proceed with this essential work.”

Efforts to reopen the road could be hampered by more rain in the coming days with another weather warning issued.