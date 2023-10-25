Councillors pull plug on Anstruther skatepark bid amid bitter community division

Dreams of a skatepark in Fife’s East Neuk appear all but shattered amid a continuing row over its location.

Councillors have pulled the plug on a bid to find a site for the facility, saying there is no “community cohesion”.

The decision follows deep divisions, particularly in Anstruther where the situation was previously described as “turning into a civil war”.

Campaigners for the skatepark say they are absolutely gutted by the ruling and claim the views of residents have been ignored.

Former community council chairman Andy Peddie, who was involved in the bid, said: “This decision will do nothing for community cohesion.

“On the contrary, it will leave an open wound in our community.”

However, members of Fife Council’s north east Fife area committee said they did not have enough local knowledge to decide on a location in the face of such angry opposition.

Why are people against Anstruther skatepark?

Anstruther’s Bankie Park was chosen as the preferred site last year.

It was picked from six possible locations following a public consultation, backed by the community council and Fife Council.

However, this prompted alarm from another group, Keep Bankie Park Green Again.

And people living near the park feared being disturbed by noise and anti-social behaviour.

Graham Ellery from the Please Keep Bankie Park Green Again campaign said the campaign against the skatepark involves 148 objectors and a number of local groups.

He said: “We are against a concrete skatepark on a public green space.

“People fear the visual impact and that the skatepark will become a focus for anti-social behaviour and vandalism.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Hughes from Neighbours of Bankie Park, described the area as “the jewel of our town”.

She said a skatepark would impact on big events and prevent the air ambulance from landing.

However, Anstruther Skatepark Group said the concerns could all be addressed.

What is the skatepark group’s response to the concerns?

The group represents a number of young people, supported by parents.

Young member Ben Black said: “To get to this stage has taken two years of community engagement and the support of Fife Council officers.

“Based on the consultations, we propose a relatively small, entry-level skatepark that would complement the surroundings.

“It will be more than 50 metres away from the nearest house.”

And parent member Alistair Macleod said the evidence gathered showed Bankie Park was the best location.

He said: “It’s very easy to sell fear and say this will be awful.

“We’re asking to go forward into a design phase where we can address those fears and have a real conversation.”

What did councillors say?

Councillors hoped to find a less contentious site that the community could agree on.

And Waid Academy in Anstruther and Pittenweem’s West Braes were put forward as alternatives.

But the committee said none of the three were ideal.

Taybridgehead councillor Allan Knox said: “I propose we take no further action on this due to there being no community cohesion.”

He was backed by St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson, who said: “I can see there is so much anguish in the community.”

However two East Neuk councillors, Sean Dillon and Alycia Hayes moved to progress the Bankie Park bid.

Mr Knox’s motion was passed by six votes to five, with three councillors abstaining.

Is the Anstruther skatepark dream over?

Andy Peddie said: “I’m absolutely gutted that the council has chosen to vote in this way.

“We did absolutely everything to get the opinion of our community.

“But councillors from outwith our area have chosen to ignore what our community have said they wanted.

“The young people involved have carried themselves with such dignity and integrity and they’ve been completely hammered down by this.

“Other sites are so unsuitable, I think that’s the end of the road for a skatepark in the East Neuk.”