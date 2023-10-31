Timescale on reopening of A90 bridge in Perthshire revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timescale on reopening of A90 bridge in Perthshire revealed

The St Madoes to Glencarse flyover has been restricted since it was hit by a digger in March.

By Stephen Eighteen
The St Madoes to Glencarse bridge has been restricted since being hit by a vehicle in March. Image: Angus Findlay

A timescale for the reopening of a bridge over the A90 in Perthshire has been revealed.

The flyover connecting St Madoes and Glencarse has been restricted since it was damaged by a digger in March.

The road was initially closed and then reopened under traffic-light control – with southbound traffic restricted to one lane.

Amey – which operates the road on behalf of Traffic Scotland – has now indicated when the road may finally be fully reopened.

Work to take place on A90 flyover

An Amey spokesperson said: “Specialist structural testing and investigation works are provisionally planned to commence in mid-November.

“These works will help inform what will be required by way of a permanent repair to restore the integrity of the bridge and remove current traffic restrictions.

“Following these investigations, Amey will review the temporary traffic management arrangements with a view to removing them until the full repairs are ready to be carried out.

“However, this is contingent on there being no continued potential risk to road users.

“There will also be a requirement to install future traffic management arrangements at this location to allow permanent repair work to be undertaken.”

Councillor cheered by Glencarse bridge progress

Perthshire councillor Angus Forbes has been pressing for a reopening of the bridge for many months.

In September he branded the situation a “total shambles” after repairs were delayed due to the discovery of unidentified protected species nearby.

The Conservative member for Carse of Gowrie says he discussed the Glencarse bridge in a meeting with Transport Scotland and Amey on Tuesday.

Angus Forbes.

He added: “They now have a licence issued by Nature Scot to allow them to start work on the bridge which means the investigation into how to fix the bridge can now begin.

“This has been over six months since that bridge was hit and if the law says that we need a licence from Nature Scot to get the works going then they should have prioritised that licence so the work could begin sooner.

“I am pleased that lane one of the A90 will be reopened soon and traffic may stop taking the back roads round St Madoes to avoid the delays.

“And I hope that Amey can get the bridge fixed as quickly as possible.

“I also asked Amey about some sort of advanced warning to try and stop this happening again, and they have agreed to go and look at what’s possible.”

Conversation