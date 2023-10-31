Riot police descend on Kirkton as Halloween trouble flares again

Youngsters were on the rampage in Kirkton on Tuesday night – a year on from the Halloween riots.

Around 60 boys and girls caused chaos around Dundee’s Beauly Square on Tuesday night.

Fires were set off in nearby Craigmore Street, where youngsters trashed an empty house.

A mob chased away uniformed police, who were replaced by riot officers in an attempt to calm the situation.

Members of the media were attacked with stones.

Fireworks were also set off.

All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One witness said: “There are wheelies bins on fire, and we can hear lots of bangs and smashes.

“Windows are being smashed from the inside of an empty house.”

Trouble flared at around 7.45pm and continued for the next two hours.

“There is a long line of fire at Craigmore Street and a smaller fire beside it,” the witness continued.

“Police were chased back into three parked vans. All I could see were two officers.

“Four riot vans are sitting and watching at the moment.”

‘It’s carnage’, says local resident

Firefighters arrived at around 9.15pm to extinguish the Craigmore Street fires.

One local resident said: “People here have had enough of this.

“They ruin it for families who want to enjoy Halloween and go out trick and treating.

“It’s carnage. We don’t want any more of this.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services are in attendance at a disturbance and fire in the Beauly Avenue and Beauly Square area of Dundee.

“Officers were called to the area around 7.45pm this evening (Tuesday, 31 October 2023).”

Council leader calls rioters ‘absolute morons’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander called the troublemakers “absolute morons” in an angry Facebook post on Tuesday night.

He added: “Once again, a small group brings the area down and for what… a chase, to appear ‘hard’ or for ‘fun’.

“Pathetic, ugly and a sad sight.

“Look at the ages of some of those in the videos. If you know your kids are involved in this then, sadly, you’re part of the problem.

“As a parent, as much as a councillor for the area, it makes me so incredibly angry to see this.

“Well done to the group of roughly 50 folk who have, quite literally, caused huge concern and worry in the area, cost taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds and once again knocked their own community.”

Police launched bid to stop repeat of riots

The riots echo the events of last October, when a 100-strong group caused misery and distress to residents in Kirkton for more than two hours.

Twelve months ago a school was smashed up, fireworks were thrown at police and several fires started.

A police officer was injured in last year’s disturbance in scenes compared to those from a “war-torn nation” by Cllr Alexander.

Police revealed last week that 33 people had been charged since the 2022 riots.

The announcement was made as officers launched a bid to stop similar events unfolding on the first anniversary of the riots.