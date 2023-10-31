Riot police descend on Kirkton as Halloween trouble flares again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Riot police descend on Kirkton as Halloween trouble flares again

Youngsters were on the rampage in Kirkton on Tuesday night.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Stephen Eighteen
Fires in Kirkton on October 31 2023.
Fires have been set off in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Youngsters were on the rampage in Kirkton on Tuesday night – a year on from the Halloween riots.

Around 60 boys and girls caused chaos around Dundee’s Beauly Square on Tuesday night.

Fires were set off in nearby Craigmore Street, where youngsters trashed an empty house.

A mob chased away uniformed police, who were replaced by riot officers in an attempt to calm the situation.

Members of the media were attacked with stones.

Fireworks were also set off.

All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fires were set off by rioters on Tuesday night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One witness said: “There are wheelies bins on fire, and we can hear lots of bangs and smashes.

“Windows are being smashed from the inside of an empty house.”

Trouble flared at around 7.45pm and continued for the next two hours.

“There is a long line of fire at Craigmore Street and a smaller fire beside it,” the witness continued.

“Police were chased back into three parked vans. All I could see were two officers.

“Four riot vans are sitting and watching at the moment.”

‘It’s carnage’, says local resident

Firefighters arrived at around 9.15pm to extinguish the Craigmore Street fires.

One local resident said: “People here have had enough of this.

“They ruin it for families who want to enjoy Halloween and go out trick and treating.

“It’s carnage. We don’t want any more of this.”

A firefighter extinguishes the flames in Craigmore Street, Kirkton.
A firefighter extinguishes the flames in Craigmore Street, Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services are in attendance at a disturbance and fire in the Beauly Avenue and Beauly Square area of Dundee.

“Officers were called to the area around 7.45pm this evening (Tuesday, 31 October 2023).”

Council leader calls rioters ‘absolute morons’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander called the troublemakers “absolute morons” in an angry Facebook post on Tuesday night.

Council leader John Alexander called the rioters ‘absolute morons’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He added: “Once again, a small group brings the area down and for what… a chase, to appear ‘hard’ or for ‘fun’.

“Pathetic, ugly and a sad sight.

“Look at the ages of some of those in the videos. If you know your kids are involved in this then, sadly, you’re part of the problem.

“As a parent, as much as a councillor for the area, it makes me so incredibly angry to see this.

“Well done to the group of roughly 50 folk who have, quite literally, caused huge concern and worry in the area, cost taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds and once again knocked their own community.”

Police launched bid to stop repeat of riots

The riots echo the events of last October, when a 100-strong group caused misery and distress to residents in Kirkton for more than two hours.

Twelve months ago a school was smashed up, fireworks were thrown at police and several fires started.

A police officer was injured in last year’s disturbance in scenes compared to those from a “war-torn nation” by Cllr Alexander.

Police vans in Kirkton ahead of the trouble on Tuesday night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police revealed last week that 33 people had been charged since the 2022 riots.

The announcement was made as officers launched a bid to stop similar events unfolding on the first anniversary of the riots.

