33 people charged since Kirkton riots as police launch bid to prevent Halloween repeat

A total of 33 people have been charged since the Kirkton riots on Halloween last year, it has been revealed.

It comes as officers have launched a bid to stop similar events unfolding on the first anniversary of the riots next week.

The chaos last October saw a school smashed up, fireworks thrown at police and several fires started.

Now police are preparing for Halloween and Bonfire Night locally as well as nationally through Project Moonbeam.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison says the disorder in Kirkton has “informed planning” ahead of the anniversary.

He said: “Last year saw parts of the country subjected to unacceptable levels of firework-related criminality, including Dundee.

“This caused considerable upset and distress to local residents and significant criminal damage to property, particularly in the Kirkton area of the city.

“There is no justification for this behaviour, and it will not be tolerated.

“As part of investigations, six people were arrested and charged, and a further 27 people subsequently charged in connection with a range of offences, including violence, disorder and the sale and possession of fireworks.

“All were reported to the procurator fiscal.

“The disorder, damage, and attacks on emergency service workers that was experienced during these incidents has informed the planning as we approach the same period again this year.”

Trained riot police to be deployed in Dundee

More public order officers – who are trained to deal with riots – will be deployed next week to protect fellow officers, other emergency workers and the general public.

Ch Supt Davidson added: “I would like to reassure the public in Tayside, we have specially trained colleagues from public order units to support our local policing teams when there is a risk of harm, such as fireworks being used recklessly, illegal bonfires and items being thrown.”

Police and other authorities say they have also been speaking to businesses in the Kirkton area to offer safety advice and issue reminders on the rules around the sale of fireworks.

However, despite local speculation, this has not gone as far as recommending that retailers close early or change their operating hours.

When The Courier contacted several businesses in the area to find out whether they intend to close early on Halloween, most declined to confirm their plans.

St Paul’s RC Academy was caught up in the rioting last year, where cars were vandalised and windows smashed, and Dundee City Council says the role of schools in trying to prevent more problems has been accounted for.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The council carries out a range of preventative work in our communities with partners, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Schools play an important role in encouraging social responsibility among pupils and there is also close liaison with community police officers.”