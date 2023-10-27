33 people charged since Kirkton riots as police launch bid to prevent Halloween repeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

33 people charged since Kirkton riots as police launch bid to prevent Halloween repeat

Trained riot officers are being deployed in Dundee next week.

By Ellidh Aitken
Fireworks were thrown during last year's Kirkton riots. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fireworks were thrown during last year's Kirkton riots. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A total of 33 people have been charged since the Kirkton riots on Halloween last year, it has been revealed.

It comes as officers have launched a bid to stop similar events unfolding on the first anniversary of the riots next week.

The chaos last October saw a school smashed up, fireworks thrown at police and several fires started.

Now police are preparing for Halloween and Bonfire Night locally as well as nationally through Project Moonbeam.

33 people charged after Halloween Kirkton riots

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison says the disorder in Kirkton has “informed planning” ahead of the anniversary.

He said: “Last year saw parts of the country subjected to unacceptable levels of firework-related criminality, including Dundee.

“This caused considerable upset and distress to local residents and significant criminal damage to property, particularly in the Kirkton area of the city.

“There is no justification for this behaviour, and it will not be tolerated.

Last year’s rioting in Kirkton has helped to inform preparations. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“As part of investigations, six people were arrested and charged, and a further 27 people subsequently charged in connection with a range of offences, including violence, disorder and the sale and possession of fireworks.

“All were reported to the procurator fiscal.

“The disorder, damage, and attacks on emergency service workers that was experienced during these incidents has informed the planning as we approach the same period again this year.”

Trained riot police to be deployed in Dundee

More public order officers – who are trained to deal with riots – will be deployed next week to protect fellow officers, other emergency workers and the general public.

Ch Supt Davidson added: “I would like to reassure the public in Tayside, we have specially trained colleagues from public order units to support our local policing teams when there is a risk of harm, such as fireworks being used recklessly, illegal bonfires and items being thrown.”

Police and other authorities say they have also been speaking to businesses in the Kirkton area to offer safety advice and issue reminders on the rules around the sale of fireworks.

However, despite local speculation, this has not gone as far as recommending that retailers close early or change their operating hours.

When The Courier contacted several businesses in the area to find out whether they intend to close early on Halloween, most declined to confirm their plans.

Police outside St Paul’s RC Academy during the riots. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

St Paul’s RC Academy was caught up in the rioting last year, where cars were vandalised and windows smashed, and Dundee City Council says the role of schools in trying to prevent more problems has been accounted for.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The council carries out a range of preventative work in our communities with partners, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Schools play an important role in encouraging social responsibility among pupils and there is also close liaison with community police officers.”

More from Dundee

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
HM Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service search Dighty Burn in Dundee.
Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times
2
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie: Son's tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has…

Conversation