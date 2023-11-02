Craig Levein IS strong contender to be next St Johnstone manager

Craig Levein IS a strong contender to be the next St Johnstone manager, Courier Sport understands.

The Perth club are set to step up the pace in their recruitment of a replacement for Steven MacLean now that Wednesday night’s game against Kilmarnock is out of the way.

Levein, currently working as an advisor for Brechin City, was at McDiarmid Park to watch Saints pick up their first victory of the season and lift them to within three points of second bottom of the Premiership.

There aren’t many, if any, candidates who would be able to top the former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland manager’s dugout experience or knowledge of Scottish football.

His last managerial job was at Tynecastle, with his second spell in charge at ironically ending in defeat in Perth.

Levein watched Saints’ 2-1 win through to the very end and would have been impressed by the character shown from Alex Cleland’s 10-man side in seeing the game out.

Another ex-Dundee United boss, Tam Courts, has also been linked with returning to the touchline with Saints.

An approach was made on Monday to talk to David Martindale, which was turned down by Livingston, while out-of-work Celtic legend, Scott Brown, remains a short-priced contender with the bookmakers.