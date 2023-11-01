St Johnstone caretaker boss Alex Cleland hails goal hero Nicky Clark, as Craig Levein emerges as possible new manager contender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone caretaker boss Alex Cleland hails goal hero Nicky Clark, as Craig Levein emerges as possible new manager contender

The Perth striker scored his first goals in a year.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone have a win to celebrate at last.
St Johnstone have a win to celebrate at last. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s season has lift-off after comeback striker Nicky Clark’s double earned the Perth club a precious Premiership victory.

Caretaker manager, Alex Cleland, will likely pass the baton on to a permanent successor for Steven MacLean by the time Saints play next against Motherwell.

Craig Levein was in McDiarmid Park’s Main Stand for the Killie match and could be a contender to return to the dugout as chief executive, Stan Harris, compiles a shortlist.

The good news for Harris is that the manager’s job will now seem a lot more appealing, with Saints only three points off second bottom and a spark having been found up front.

Cleland heaped praise on Clark, who scored his first goals in almost exactly a year, saying: “Nicky over his career, the clubs he’s been at, gets goals.

“He’s a threat in the box and has good hold up play. We knew once we got him and Kano fit then we’d have good options.

“We also have other options in Stevie May, Jephcott and DJ.”

Dressing-room character

On the performance as a whole in the 2-1 win, Cleland said: “You’ve seen what we can produce.

“We knew as coaches with Steven and Liam (Craig) it was about getting the first win.

“There is character in the dressing-room and we showed it tonight.

St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark celebrates scoring to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

“I said before the game there are good players here.

“League position never lies but we have good players, there’s a great squad in there.

“Getting the win was massive.

“I was asked to take it for a game and we got a response.

“It was a huge effort from everyone and it was so important to get three points.

“We got off to a great start. Nicky’s two goals were brilliant and gave the place a lift.

“You could see the confidence coming back after that.

“We are delighted. We had to dig deep in the end against a good Kilmarnock side.

“They pegged us back and we had to hang on at the end, but we defended well and got the three points.”

Cleland had no complaints with the decision – after VAR review – to send off Dara Costelloe with over 15 minutes left in the contest.

“Dara is gutted,” he said. “That’s the first red he’s had. It was a badly timed tackle and once it went to VAR we knew it would get upgraded.”

