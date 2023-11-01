St Johnstone have their first league win after Nicky Clark double sends Alex Cleland’s much-improved team to victory over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone have their first league win after Nicky Clark double sends Alex Cleland’s much-improved team to victory over Kilmarnock

The McDiarmid Park side are now three points off second bottom.

By Eric Nicolson
Nicky Clark celebrates his second goal.
Nicky Clark celebrates his second goal. Image: Shutterstock.

Alex Cleland won’t become the permanent manager of St Johnstone.

But whoever is next in the home dugout at McDiarmid Park will have a big debt of gratitude to the Perth club’s caretaker boss.

Saints have their first win of the league season at the 10th time of asking.

A quick-fire Nicky Clark double early in the contest was enough for Cleland’s side, who held on for a precious 2-1 victory despite having to play a chunk of the second half with 10 men after Dara Costelloe was sent off.

The character of some Saints players was called into question by Steven MacLean in his final round of post-match interviews in Paisley.

For this contest, they married attitude and aptitude.

A strike partnership at last

A penny for MacLean’s thoughts when he heard the news of Saints’ opening goal.

How he would dearly have loved the opportunity to start Clark and Chris Kane as a strike-partnership.

Within 42 seconds of their ever first appearance together from kick-off, they had both played a big part in their team grabbing the lead.

Nicky Clark celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Graham Carey drove forward, laid the ball off to Kane and his shot from the edge of the box was saved by Will Dennis.

The Killie keeper could only direct the ball into the path of Clark, who made no mistake with his first-time shot.

The assistant referee cut short the celebrations by raising his offside flag but after VAR official, Willie Collum, reviewed the footage, the goal was given.

From 1-0 in under a minute it was 2-0 after eight.

Carey, fouled by Danny Armstrong, sent over a perfectly weighted free-kick from the left that Clark headed high past Dennis.

Nicky Clark scores to make it 2-0 to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

‘End the nightmare’ was the message on a banner unfurled by Saints fans in the Fair City Unity corner of the East Stand just before kick-off.

Starved of goals to cheer so often this season, this was the stuff of dreams.

Nobody in the home sections of McDiarmid would have been getting too carried away, mind you.

And ex-Saint, Matty Kennedy, cutting inside and narrowly missing the far post with a shot was a reminder of the visitors’ attacking threat.

Killie had more of the ball for the rest of the first half but the hosts the better chances.

Clark came close to completing a hat-trick when he got to a Luke Robinson cross before Dennis but his header looped over, a Liam Gordon 30-yard strike was deflected on to the top of the bar and Costelloe smashed an angled shot past the post.

Two-goal lead becomes one

It was Killie’s turn to make a fast start to a half, two minutes after the restart.

Kyle Vassell dispatched a Kennedy cross but Dimitar Mitov would have been disappointed that he wasn’t able to push it past the post.

Clark’s race was run just before the hour mark, with Stevie May his replacement.

Saints were predominantly in ‘what we have we hold’ mode by this point.

But they had a great chance to restore their two-goal lead on 65 minutes when May broke down the left and had two runners bursting into the box.

The substitute tried to pick out Kane when the better option would have been Costelloe at the back post.

In the end neither got the chance to shoot.

Killie are one of the biggest teams in the league and from one of their many corners, Joe Wright’s glancing header went just past the far post with Mitov beaten.

With 14 minutes left Saints were reduced to 10 men.

Costelloe’s late tackle took Kennedy out on the touchline.

Referee Callum Scott deemed it to be a challenge only worthy of yellow but Collum thought differently and it was upgraded to red on VAR review.

With six minutes left, Liam Donnelly got a header from an Armstrong corner on target.

Mitov clawed it away at his near post.

Six minutes of stoppage time were added on but Saints saw those out to get the win they thoroughly deserved.

St Johnstone – Mitov 6, Considine 7, McGowan 6.5, Gordon 7, Kane 7.5 (Brown 79), Clark 8 (59), Carey 7.5, Robinson 7, Smith 7 (Phillips 85), Sprangler 6.5, Costelloe 6. Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, MacPherson, Jaiyesimi, Kucheriavyi, Jephcott.

