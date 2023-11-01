Raith Rovers’ Aidan Connolly reckons headed goals in Morton win were first since YOUTH days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers’ Aidan Connolly reckons headed goals in Morton win were first since YOUTH days

The forward netted two headers in Tuesday night's victory over Morton.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly.
Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly recently spent six months out through injury. Image: SNS.

Aidan Connolly thinks the headed goals that earned Raith Rovers their seventh win in 10 Championship matches were the first of his senior career.

The fit again forward returned to the Rovers side for Tuesday night’s win over Greenock Morton in his first league start since last season, which coincidentally came at the same venue.

Both of his goals came via his head.

And he believes they are the first headers he’s scored since he signed a professional contract.

“I was just saying in there, the last header I scored was under-17s or something like that when I was at Queen’s Park,” said Connolly.

Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly scored a first-half headed double.
Raith Rovers’ Aidan Connolly scored two headers in the first half. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“Maybe I’ll need to start marking the big fellas at corners!

“The main thing is the three points and the boys are buzzing.”

Aidan Connolly: It’s nice to be back

Connolly has been fully fit for a number of weeks now but has had to wait for opportunities.

He grasped his with both hands on Tuesday night.

“It’s been a while, it’s taken me time to get up to speed,” added Connolly. “Six months or something, it’s difficult. It’s nice to be back, I’ve had to be patient.

“To be honest, when I scored the second, I was laughing to myself: ‘I can’t believe this has happened.”

Raith Rovers’ top scorer for the last two seasons has now put himself in with a shout of topping the charts for a third time after just one league start.

His double has him level on goals with Sam Stanton, behind only Callum Smith, Dylan Easton and Lewis Vaughan.

He welcomes the increased competition – and that’s with a few players still working their way back to fitness.

“There’s a lot of competition, you want that,” said Connolly.

Returning Raith players

“There’s a lot of forward players, we still have Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton, as well as Dylan Corr, Keith Watson and Ross Matthews to come back.

“That’s four or five bodies looking to start in the team. So once they’re back there’ll be even more competition.

“It’s going to be hard, everyone is going to need to fight for a spot.

Aidan Connolly celebrates with his Raith Rovers teammates.
Aidan Connolly celebrates with his Raith Rovers teammates. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“Physically, I’ve been fine – I’ve been fine for a while. The boys have been doing well, so I’ve had to be patient for my opportunity.”

Rovers manager Ian Murray said Connolly had been looking sharp in training ahead of his first league start since April.

“I didn’t envisage Aidan would score two headers,” said Murray. “I’m delighted for him, he’s such a valuable player.”

More from Football

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
'The referee fouled our player and they score from it'- Dundee boss Tony Docherty…
Rangers fans set off flares as the match eventually kicked off, delaying things once more. Image: SNS
Dundee 0-5 Rangers: Traffic and flares delay kick off as Dee rage at referee…
St Johnstone have a win to celebrate at last.
St Johnstone caretaker boss Alex Cleland hails goal hero Nicky Clark, as Craig Levein…
Nicky Clark celebrates his second goal.
St Johnstone have their first league win after Nicky Clark double sends Alex Cleland's…
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland.
Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off…
2
Dens Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee v Rangers game delayed as Ibrox team bus held up
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake hopes to have two long-term Dunfermline absentees available for Morton clash
Michael McKenna of Arbroath.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United defeat was agony for Arbroath - but we're already over…
Aidan Connolly celebrates with his Raith Rovers teammates. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Aidan Connolly, heroic defending and incredible fan backing as…
Dens Park has been hit by heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran ahead of Dundee's clash with Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee 'monitoring' weather as Storm Ciaran deluge threatens Rangers clash

Conversation