Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife

Rail passengers are facing more disruption on services to Dundee, Angus and Fife as Storm Ciaran brings heavy rain to eastern Scotland.

All LNER services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen have been cancelled until Saturday due to the forecast.

Services between Edinburgh and Inverness, via Perth, are running as normal.

Meanwhile, ScotRail has confirmed speed restrictions will be in place on the following lines on Thursday:

Edinburgh to Dundee from 4pm

Dundee to Aberdeen from 6pm

Aberdeen to Inverness from 6pm

The operator posted on X, formerly Twitter: “These speed restrictions mean we can still operate our services whilst keeping everyone safe, but they will cause delays along the affected routes.

“Check your journey before you travel.”

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain, stretching down the east coast, is in force until 6am on Friday.