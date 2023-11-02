Police ‘working to identify Rangers fans’ after no arrests made during pyro chaos at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police ‘working to identify Rangers fans’ after no arrests made during pyro chaos at Dens Park

Both sides were taken off the pitch after smoke alarms were set off in the away end on Wednesday.

By Andrew Robson
Pyro chaos in Dundee Rangers clash
Rangers fans light up the away end. Image: SNS

Police say they are “working to identify” Rangers fans responsible for causing chaos at Dens Park when flares were set off during their game against Dundee.

The match had to be suspended after the pyrotechnics set off fire alarms in the Bob Shankly Stand on Wednesday night.

The game was only two minutes in – having already been delayed because of traffic problems – when police asked the referee to halt play.

Both sides were taken off the pitch as the stadium was filled with smoke.

Police issue statement on Dens Park pyro chaos

In a statement issued on Thursday, Superintendent Iain Wales from Police Scotland said: “Although no arrests were made at the game, retrospective inquiries are being carried out.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with both clubs to identify those responsible.

“Taking pyrotechnics into a football stadium is not only an offence, it is extremely dangerous.

Rangers fans set off flares as the match eventually kicked off, delaying things once more. Image: SNS
The flares caused play to be stopped. Image: SNS

“It is tremendously disappointing and worrying that despite repeated warnings about the risk, these are still brought to matches.

“Luckily there were no reports of any injuries, however, the consequences could have been much worse.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.”

A spokesperson from Dundee Football Club added: “Despite robust practice by all clubs in the SPFL flares, banners and singing of sectarian songs continue to be a problem all across our game.

“As we are working with the authorities we are unable to comment on the situation at this time.”

Dundee supporters call for pyro punishments

​Some Dundee fans have called for both Rangers and their supporters to face sanctions.

Posting in response to The Courier’s story about the match being halted, user Alan said: “No idea how they manage to get all of the pyros in when every week the ladies get their handbags searched going into Dens.

“Last time they were in town the game was delayed because of toilet rolls thrown on the pitch.

“Surely they should be banned and points deducted.”

Others took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration.

One user said: “Nothing will be done about it but if it was any other team outside Glasgow, then they would get heavily punished.”

Another posted: “Need to make sure Rangers are punished for this, how were they able to get them in?

“Ban them from Dens.”

Kick-off had already been delayed 45 minutes after the Gers team bus got stuck in traffic.

Once the match eventually got under way for the second time, the visitors cruised to victory.

Conversation