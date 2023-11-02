Police ‘working to identify Rangers fans’ after no arrests made during pyro chaos at Dens Park

Police say they are “working to identify” Rangers fans responsible for causing chaos at Dens Park when flares were set off during their game against Dundee.

The match had to be suspended after the pyrotechnics set off fire alarms in the Bob Shankly Stand on Wednesday night.

The game was only two minutes in – having already been delayed because of traffic problems – when police asked the referee to halt play.

Both sides were taken off the pitch as the stadium was filled with smoke.

Police issue statement on Dens Park pyro chaos

In a statement issued on Thursday, Superintendent Iain Wales from Police Scotland said: “Although no arrests were made at the game, retrospective inquiries are being carried out.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with both clubs to identify those responsible.

“Taking pyrotechnics into a football stadium is not only an offence, it is extremely dangerous.

“It is tremendously disappointing and worrying that despite repeated warnings about the risk, these are still brought to matches.

“Luckily there were no reports of any injuries, however, the consequences could have been much worse.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.”

A spokesperson from Dundee Football Club added: “Despite robust practice by all clubs in the SPFL flares, banners and singing of sectarian songs continue to be a problem all across our game.

“As we are working with the authorities we are unable to comment on the situation at this time.”

Dundee supporters call for pyro punishments

​Some Dundee fans have called for both Rangers and their supporters to face sanctions.

Posting in response to The Courier’s story about the match being halted, user Alan said: “No idea how they manage to get all of the pyros in when every week the ladies get their handbags searched going into Dens.

“Last time they were in town the game was delayed because of toilet rolls thrown on the pitch.

“Surely they should be banned and points deducted.”

Others took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration.

One user said: “Nothing will be done about it but if it was any other team outside Glasgow, then they would get heavily punished.”

Another posted: “Need to make sure Rangers are punished for this, how were they able to get them in?

“Ban them from Dens.”

Kick-off had already been delayed 45 minutes after the Gers team bus got stuck in traffic.

Once the match eventually got under way for the second time, the visitors cruised to victory.