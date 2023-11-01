Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off fire alarm

Dundee and Rangers players were taken off the Dens Park pitch after the visiting fans set off the fire alarm.

The already-delayed Premiership clash was only two minutes old when the travelling contingent caused an alert in the Bob Shankly Stand.

Rangers supporters had produced a big pyro display ahead of Wednesday night’s encounter.

The referee hastily hauled the players off on police advice.

Pyro halts Dundee v Rangers match

Dramatic images show the pyro display turning the Dens Park away end bright red.

Both sets of players returned to the pitch 10 minutes after they were taken off.

Users of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) hit out at Rangers fans.

Kirsty Beaumont posted: “Ref just get rid of rangers.

“Rangers to forfeit and 3 points for the dee.

“Not only making the game late but also being so daft to make the game dangerous.”

The King of Scotland posted: “Need to make sure Rangers are punished for this, how were they able to get them in? Ban them from Dens.”

No_Name wrote: “Should be automatic 3-0 home win.”

The delay came after traffic congestion had already forced the match to kick off 45 minutes late, at 8.30pm.