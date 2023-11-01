Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off fire alarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off fire alarm

Dramatic images show the pyro display turning the Dens Park away end bright red.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland.
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee and Rangers players were taken off the Dens Park pitch after the visiting fans set off the fire alarm.

The already-delayed Premiership clash was only two minutes old when the travelling contingent caused an alert in the Bob Shankly Stand.

Rangers supporters had produced a big pyro display ahead of Wednesday night’s encounter.

The referee hastily hauled the players off on police advice.

Pyro halts Dundee v Rangers match

Dramatic images show the pyro display turning the Dens Park away end bright red.

Images: Rob Casey/SNS

Both sets of players returned to the pitch 10 minutes after they were taken off.

Users of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) hit out at Rangers fans.

Kirsty Beaumont posted: “Ref just get rid of rangers.

“Rangers to forfeit and 3 points for the dee.

“Not only making the game late but also being so daft to make the game dangerous.”

The King of Scotland posted: “Need to make sure Rangers are punished for this, how were they able to get them in? Ban them from Dens.”

No_Name wrote: “Should be automatic 3-0 home win.”

The delay came after traffic congestion had already forced the match to kick off 45 minutes late, at 8.30pm.

