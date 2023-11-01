Motorists urged to avoid A92 in Fife after crash closes carriageway

Motorists have been urged to avoid the A92 in Fife after a crash closed a carriageway.

Police are in attendance after a one-vehicle crash near Crossgates at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

As a result, the A92 is closed to southbound traffic between the Cowdenbeath and Crossgates junctions

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are at a one-car crash on the A92 near Crossgates, reported around 7.30pm on Wednesday, 1 November.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

A Traffic Scotland statement said: “Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

A diversion from Cowdenbeath has been set up.

Traffic should exit the A92 onto the A909 southbound, then follow the B925 to the Crossgates roundabout before rejoining the A92.