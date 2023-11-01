Fife Motorists urged to avoid A92 in Fife after crash closes carriageway Police are in attendance. By Stephen Eighteen November 1 2023, 9.46pm Share Motorists urged to avoid A92 in Fife after crash closes carriageway Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4801136/a92-crossgates-fife-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Police in attendance of a crash on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Motorists have been urged to avoid the A92 in Fife after a crash closed a carriageway. Police are in attendance after a one-vehicle crash near Crossgates at 7.30pm on Wednesday. As a result, the A92 is closed to southbound traffic between the Cowdenbeath and Crossgates junctions A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are at a one-car crash on the A92 near Crossgates, reported around 7.30pm on Wednesday, 1 November. “Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed. “Road users are advised to avoid the area.” A Traffic Scotland statement said: “Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.” A diversion from Cowdenbeath has been set up. Traffic should exit the A92 onto the A909 southbound, then follow the B925 to the Crossgates roundabout before rejoining the A92.
Conversation