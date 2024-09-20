New R&A captain drives into office in St Andrews as hundreds watch ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New R&A captain drives into office in St Andrews as hundreds watch ceremony

Retired lawyer Ian Pattinson succeeds Fife businessman Neil Donaldson in the role.

By Reporter
Ian Pattinson at the traditional driving-in ceremony. Image: The R&A
Ian Pattinson at the traditional driving-in ceremony. Image: The R&A

Retired lawyer Ian Pattinson has driven his way into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The traditional ceremony – which sees the new captain hit a drive on the Old Course first tee to the sound of a cannon firing – took place at 8am on Friday morning.

He succeeds Fife businessman Neil Donaldson in the role.

Crowds gather for the St Andrews ceremony. Image: The R&A

The dad-of-two, from Cambridge, said: “I am honoured and privileged to serve as captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and to be an ambassador for both the club and The R&A as it carries out its responsibilities to the sport around the world.

“It was humbling to see so many people behind the tee this morning and I am very grateful to everyone who came along.

“I was very happy and relieved to hit a decent drive.”

‘Really lucky’

Tradition dictates St Andrews Links caddies line the fairway to retrieve the golf ball and exchange it for a gold sovereign – bearing the head of King Charles – from the new captain.

Mike Lowe was the man in the right place.

The 42-year-old, from Manchester, said: “This is my first season caddying in St Andrews and I have been looking forward to this all year.

“I got down here early, which is just like me being too eager.

Caddie Mike Lowe and captain Ian Pattinson. Image: The R&A

“But I ended up being the one to return the ball, so I am really lucky.

“Ian is a lovely man. He congratulated me and told me all about how special the medal is.

“I wished him well for his captaincy and the season ahead.”

Highly-experienced golf referee Mr Pattinson was a rules official at The Open from 1995 to 2018 and has also officiated at The Masters.

His other previous roles include serving as the R&A’s rules advisor to the BBC and Sky Sports.

More from Fife

Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
10
Members of The Ship Inn Cricket Club, from Elie, are playing to win in Corfu. Image: Supplied by Graham Bucknall.
Life's a beach for Ship Inn cricket team as they swap Elie sands for…
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
A92 in north-east Fife.
Bid to fix flooding problems on A92 in north-east Fife during 4 weeks of…
Police taped off an area close to Parkhill Wynd after an alleged stabbing in Leven
Man and woman arrested over 'stabbing' of 37-year-old in Leven
Police recruits at Tulliallan College in 2022.
Legionella found again at Fife police college
Shotgun
Fife teacher with illegal antique double-barrelled shotgun denied it was for self-defence
Lyall Allan, from Buckhaven, at Leven railway station.
Fife wheelchair user teams up with transport giant to fix 'broken' accessible train travel
Missing person Sheryle Anne Speirs.
Missing woman, 32, last seen in Cupar on Sunday
Courier News - Fife - Reporter Unknown - Weather in St Andrews - St Andrews - Picture Shows: People on the beach at St Andrews West Sands - Wednesday 25th July 2018
American golfer rescues man from water in St Andrews

Conversation