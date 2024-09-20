New R&A captain drives into office in St Andrews as hundreds watch ceremony

Retired lawyer Ian Pattinson has driven his way into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The traditional ceremony – which sees the new captain hit a drive on the Old Course first tee to the sound of a cannon firing – took place at 8am on Friday morning.

He succeeds Fife businessman Neil Donaldson in the role.

The dad-of-two, from Cambridge, said: “I am honoured and privileged to serve as captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and to be an ambassador for both the club and The R&A as it carries out its responsibilities to the sport around the world.

“It was humbling to see so many people behind the tee this morning and I am very grateful to everyone who came along.

“I was very happy and relieved to hit a decent drive.”

‘Really lucky’

Tradition dictates St Andrews Links caddies line the fairway to retrieve the golf ball and exchange it for a gold sovereign – bearing the head of King Charles – from the new captain.

Mike Lowe was the man in the right place.

The 42-year-old, from Manchester, said: “This is my first season caddying in St Andrews and I have been looking forward to this all year.

“I got down here early, which is just like me being too eager.

“But I ended up being the one to return the ball, so I am really lucky.

“Ian is a lovely man. He congratulated me and told me all about how special the medal is.

“I wished him well for his captaincy and the season ahead.”

Highly-experienced golf referee Mr Pattinson was a rules official at The Open from 1995 to 2018 and has also officiated at The Masters.

His other previous roles include serving as the R&A’s rules advisor to the BBC and Sky Sports.