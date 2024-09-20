VIDEO: Dundee cafe shuts after rat seen running around inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee cafe shuts after rat seen running around inside

A witness said they were 'freaked out' by the rodent.

By Stephen Eighteen

A Dundee cafe was forced to shut after a rat was recorded running around inside.

Black Sheep Coffee temporarily closed its High Street premises today after The Courier sent over footage of the rodent captured on Thursday night.

It was taken by a pedestrian who spotted the rat at around 9.30pm – two hours after closing time.

They quickly took a video that showed the small animal darting under some chairs before disappearing from view.

The shocked witness, who has also frequented the cafe as a customer. said: “We live in the city centre and went for a walk outside on Thursday night.

“We were sitting on the benches opposite and my partner looked into the Black Sheep Coffee cafe.

“It is a big chain and we used to frequent it quite a lot.

“We looked in and saw a little black thing on the floor.

“It was walking over and started to move.

“So I pulled out the camera and it started to run away.”

Customer spotted rat in Dundee’s Black Sheep Coffee

The coffee chain opened its Dundee branch on the site of the former Patisserie Valerie on June 25.

Black Sheep Coffee was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

The firm has grown rapidly in the past decade and now has more than 90 shops across the UK.

But the witness who spotted the rat says they are unlikely to return.

The witness was ‘freaked out’ by the rat. Image supplied

“It was a rat in the middle of the floor, which freaked us out quite a bit,” they added.

“It was 9.30pm and it was closed.

“But it’s just not very nice whenever you see a little rat running around inside a big coffee chain.

“Whenever there’s one there’s usually more – whenever you can see one, especially.

“Every time I have gone before it has been fine but I won’t go back again.”

A spokesperson for Black Sheep Coffee said they responded immediately to our message highlighting the video.

They added: “Upon receiving your email we took immediate action and temporarily closed the store while we carried out a thorough disinfection procedure as is our policy for any shop in our estate that manifests any pest control issue.”

