Legionella found again at Fife police college

Legionella has been found again in the water supply at the police college in Fife.

Traces of the potentially deadly bacteria – which can cause Legionnaires’ disease – were discovered at Tulliallan on Thursday.

The college was forced to shut for several days in December 2022 after a similar discovery.

The site is staying open this time, but a source told the Scottish Sun there are fears officers and staff could become unwell at the college, near Kincardine.

They said: “There are hundreds of people using the site daily so the risk is huge.

“At this time there is also a number of trainee officers who will be living at the site so you can’t take any chances with people’s health.”

Routine testing finds legionella at Scottish Police College in Fife

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday routine testing detected traces of legionella in the water supply of an accommodation block at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people is a priority and contingency plans are being put in place as a precaution.

“Headquarters remains open and training will continue on-site while the issue is resolved.”