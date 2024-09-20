Legionella found again at Fife police college

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legionella found again at Fife police college

It is at least the second time the potentially deadly bacteria has been discovered at Tulliallan.

By Andrew Robson
Police recruits at Tulliallan College in 2022.
Police recruits at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan in 2022. Image: Police Scotland

Legionella has been found again in the water supply at the police college in Fife.

Traces of the potentially deadly bacteria – which can cause Legionnaires’ disease – were discovered at Tulliallan on Thursday.

The college was forced to shut for several days in December 2022 after a similar discovery.

The police collage will remain open despite the discovery. of the harmful bacteria
The police college will remain open despite the discovery. Image: PA

The site is staying open this time, but a source told the Scottish Sun there are fears officers and staff could become unwell at the college, near Kincardine.

They said: “There are hundreds of people using the site daily so the risk is huge.

“At this time there is also a number of trainee officers who will be living at the site so you can’t take any chances with people’s health.”

Routine testing finds legionella at Scottish Police College in Fife

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday routine testing detected traces of legionella in the water supply of an accommodation block at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people is a priority and contingency plans are being put in place as a precaution.

“Headquarters remains open and training will continue on-site while the issue is resolved.”

Conversation