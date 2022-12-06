Fife police training college to close due to Legionella find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife police training college to close due to Legionella find

By Emma Duncan
December 6 2022, 9.01am Updated: December 7 2022, 11.47am
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.

Trainee police officers are being removed from Tulliallan college after Legionnella tests found traces of the bacteria.

Police Scotland’s Fife training college closed to staff and students on Tuesday to allow work on the water systems.

The college will not be reopened until a full inspection of the pipe system has taken place and a flush of all water systems has been carried out.

It comes after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in five showerheads at the site, near Kincardine, last month.

Staff and students at the college were initially put on alert on November 16 after routine testing detected the potentially deadly bacteria.

No one has become unwell as a result of the Legionnaire’s find.

The latest tests were part of ongoing cleaning work in response to the November find.

Safety ‘paramount’ after Legionnaire’s find at Tulliallan

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “While we have no confirmed cases and the risk to people remains extremely low, the safety and wellbeing of officers, staff, contractors and visitors to the site is paramount.

“This temporary closure will allow for a full flush of all water systems to be carried out and further tests done to confirm there is no trace of legionella bacteria.

“While this precautionary measure does impact on probationer training in the short term, it will not affect operational policing.

“We will schedule this essential work to ensure that both our probationer training and wider training courses can resume as soon as possible.”

“The site at Tulliallan is extensive, with complex and ageing pipework.

“This temporary closure allows us to fully inspect the system, carry out any repair work that may be necessary and allow for a full flush and re-test of the various water supplies across the campus.”

Fife Council said it is a matter for the Health and Safety Executive, who has said it is not investigating the matter.

What is Legionnaire’s?

Legionnaire’s disease is a potentially fatal form of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.

It is not spread human-to-human and usually caught when someone inhales water droplets when showering or using taps with an infected water supply.

The bug is common in low numbers in natural sources of water like rivers but can also grow in air conditioning systems, waterworks and swimming pools.

While it is uncommon, it can be very serious.

The Courier reported in April that a man in Fife had died from the disease.

NHS Fife has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson said for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “HSE was made aware of this, but is not investigating.”

