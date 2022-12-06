Fife police training college to close due to Legionella find

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trainee police officers are being removed from Tulliallan college after Legionnella tests found traces of the bacteria.

Police Scotland’s Fife training college closed to staff and students on Tuesday to allow work on the water systems.

The college will not be reopened until a full inspection of the pipe system has taken place and a flush of all water systems has been carried out.

It comes after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in five showerheads at the site, near Kincardine, last month.

Staff and students at the college were initially put on alert on November 16 after routine testing detected the potentially deadly bacteria.

No one has become unwell as a result of the Legionnaire’s find.

The latest tests were part of ongoing cleaning work in response to the November find.

Safety ‘paramount’ after Legionnaire’s find at Tulliallan

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “While we have no confirmed cases and the risk to people remains extremely low, the safety and wellbeing of officers, staff, contractors and visitors to the site is paramount.

“This temporary closure will allow for a full flush of all water systems to be carried out and further tests done to confirm there is no trace of legionella bacteria.

“While this precautionary measure does impact on probationer training in the short term, it will not affect operational policing.

“We will schedule this essential work to ensure that both our probationer training and wider training courses can resume as soon as possible.”

“The site at Tulliallan is extensive, with complex and ageing pipework.

“This temporary closure allows us to fully inspect the system, carry out any repair work that may be necessary and allow for a full flush and re-test of the various water supplies across the campus.”

Fife Council said it is a matter for the Health and Safety Executive, who has said it is not investigating the matter.

What is Legionnaire’s?

Legionnaire’s disease is a potentially fatal form of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.

It is not spread human-to-human and usually caught when someone inhales water droplets when showering or using taps with an infected water supply.

The bug is common in low numbers in natural sources of water like rivers but can also grow in air conditioning systems, waterworks and swimming pools.

While it is uncommon, it can be very serious.

The Courier reported in April that a man in Fife had died from the disease.

NHS Fife has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson said for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “HSE was made aware of this, but is not investigating.”