Marcel Oakley is loving life in Arbroath as childhood team-mate Jude Bellingham takes World Cup by storm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcel Oakley came through the Birmingham City ranks alongside the world’s most expensive 17-year-old Jude Bellingham.

Oakley spent six years honing his talents alongside the England World Cup star.

Bellingham smashed the transfer record with a £25 million move from Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a move that saw City retire the number 22 jersey.

And he is now widely-regarded as one of the most prodigious talents English football.

At 20, though, Oakley is not looking over enviously at Bellingham.

He still firmly believes he has time on his side to reach the top as he begins his foray into first team football during a loan spell at Arbroath.

“I played with Jude when I was younger,” said Oakley.

“We’re the same age and came through the ranks together at Birmingham.

“He’s a top, top player but then he always was. I’m not at all surprised by his success.

“He always had the ambition and the work ethic to make it.

“It says it all that Birmingham retired his number when he left. Look at what he has done in the time since then.

“He has gone to Dortmund and bossed it and is making an impact at the World Cup.

“It’s nice to see someone you know is making it on the big stage.

“Jude has shown there’s a pathway to the top but everyone’s journey is different.”

Marcel Oakley loves life in Arbroath

Oakley is 375 miles from his Birmingham home after taking up digs in Arbroath.

Life in the Angus seaside town, home to 23,000 people, is very different to the bustling day-to-day existence amongst 4.3 million in Greater Birmingham.

But Oakley has settled in well since his September switch and turned in some energetic wing-back displays.

His feet firmly are on the ground but Oakley is a young man going places in a hurry when he has the ball by his side.

“It’s my first time away from home and I’m learning a lot about myself,” Oakley told Courier Sport.

“I’m developing on the park and off it I’ve learned to cook.

“I’ve even discovered how to do washing – I’ve never had to do that before!

“Birmingham is a very different place to Arbroath.

“It’s far quieter up here but the club have been amazing. Everyone has taken me in as part of their family.

“I’ve met some fans when I was shopping in Asda and they were really supportive.

“They stopped to chat to me about the club and made me feel very welcome.”

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH-RESULT

Congratulations to Marcel Oakley on winning the TASC Social Media Man of the Match for his performance in the @ArbroathFC draw with Morton. Marcel won with 98% of the vote. Thanks to all who voted 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/PMBDXTFdlI — TASC (@TASC1878) December 4, 2022

Oakley’s loan expires after the visit of Inverness to Arbroath on January 7th.

Lichties boss Dick Campbell is keen to extend the deal until the summer but knows it may not be possible.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” added Oakley. “But if I was to leave tomorrow then I’d have great memories of my time here.

“I’ve made friends for life in Arbroath.”